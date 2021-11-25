Superbo inks deal with MTN Liberia
Superbo, a leading CX AI firm has expanded its footprint to Liberia by inking deal with MTN Lonestar to deliver an engaging chatbot for all MTN users.ATHENS, ATTICA, GREECE, November 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After establishing its footprint to Ghana, Nigeria and Sudan, Superbo has now expanded to Liberia by brining on board one more MTN OpCo as a customer. Starting off by designing and delivering the enhanced CX for one more MTN Liberia based on a very promising roadmap in an attempt to digitally transform MTN users in the most amazing way.
"Superbo is the right choice for any enterprise that is looking to digitally transform and engage its users either internally or externally. Spanning from Telcos, to financial institutions all the way to energy companies, media houses and super markets, Superbo has been showing a phenomenal custom way in achieving fast, smooth and innovative deliveries in diverse geographies in Europe, Middle East and Africa. We are poised to further expand our Africa and GCC footprint by engaging more enterprises and digitally transform as well as enhance the customer experience needs. There is absolutely no limit when it comes to digital appetite and we are here to quench this thirst in an amazing way", said Demetri Papazissis, CEO and co-founder of Superbo.
