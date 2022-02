Senate Committee Schedule: Wednesday, February 9, 2022

State of New Mexico FIFTY-FIFTH LEGISLATURE SECOND SESSION, 2022

SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 9, 2022

CONSERVATION COMMITTEE – Senator Elizabeth Stefanics, Chair Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov (click on the Webcast tab and select Senate Conservation) For public participation, click the following link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86543845863 to join the Webinar or via telephone 1-253-215-8782 Webinar ID: 865 4384 5863

Thursday, February 10, 2022 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 311 C/SB 252 DAIRY FACILITY FUNDING (BRANDT) HB 37 COMMUNITY ENERGY EFFICIENCY DEV BLOCK GRANT (ORTEZ)

EDUCATION COMMITTEE – Senator William P. Soules, Chair Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov (click on the Webcast tab and select Senate Education) For public participation, click the following link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83582297843 to join the Webinar or via telephone 1-669-900-9128 Webinar ID: 835 8229 7843

Wednesday, February 9, 2022 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 311 SB 243 FAMILY INCOME INDEX DISTRIBUTION USES (STEWART)

HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE – Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Chair Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov (click on the Webcast tab and select Senate Health and Public Affairs) For public participation, click the following link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87967039414 to join the Webinar or via telephone 1-669-900-9128 Webinar ID: 879 6703 9414

Wednesday, February 9, 2022 – 1:30 p.m. or 1/2 hr after session – Room 311 SB 167 YOUTHFUL OFFENDER & STAYED ADULT SENTENCE (BACA) SB 202 COMPENSATION FOR CERTAIN PUBLIC OFFICIALS (CAMPOS) SM 7 MILITARY SPOUSE LICENSE RECIPROCITY (GONZALES) HB 52 HARM REDUCTION ACT AMENDMENTS (LUJAN/DUHIGG) HB 65 HOUSING MODERNIZATION CHANGES (ROMERO, A) HB 132 INTEREST RATES FOR CERTAIN LOANS (HERRERA)

JUDICIARY COMMITTEE – Senator Joseph Cervantes, Chair Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov (Click on the Webcast tab and select Senate Judiciary) For public participation, click on the following link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83347538157 to join the Webinar or via telephone 1-669-900-9128 Webinar ID: 833 4753 8157

Wednesday, February 9, 2022 – 1:30 p.m. or 1/2 hr after session – Room 321 C/SB 8 VOTERS’ RIGHTS PROVISIONS (WIRTH/MARTÍNEZ) SJR 6 ELECTIONS FOR CERTAIN JUDGES, CA (BRANDT) SB 84 CONSTRUCTION MANAGER GENERAL CONTRACTOR ACT (SHENDO) *SB 54 STORAGE OF CERTAIN RADIOACTIVE WASTE (STEINBORN) *SB 12 AG OFFICE FOR MISSING INDIGENOUS PERSONS (PINTO)

RULES COMMITTEE – Senator Daniel A. Ivey-Soto, Chair Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov (Click on the Webcast tab and select Senate Rules) For public participation click the following link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86412647187 to join the Webinar or via telephone 1-253-215-8782 Webinar ID: 864 1264 7187

Wednesday, February 9, 2022 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 321 SJR 7 USE OF STATE FUNDS FOR HOUSEHOLD SVCS., CA (ORTIZ y PINO)

CONFIRMATIONS: BOWIE, JASON R Appointment Secretary, Department of Public Safety (WIRTH) GARCIA, PAULA Appointment, New Mexico State Land Trusts Advisory Board (CAMPOS) PRUKOP, JOANNA Appointment, New Mexico State Land Trusts Advisory Board (STEWART) WEST, COL. DAVID Appointment, New Mexico State Land Trusts Advisory Board (INGLE)

