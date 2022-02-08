House Bill 2068 Printer's Number 2389

PENNSYLVANIA, February 8 - An Act designating a portion of U.S. Route 11, also known as Main Street, from Segment 200, Offset 0000 to the intersection with Oak Street in Shickshinny Borough, Luzerne County, as the Honorable George C. Hasay Memorial Highway.
