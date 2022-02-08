House Bill 1957 Printer's Number 2242
PENNSYLVANIA, February 8 - An Act designating a bridge on that portion of State Route 994 over the Blacklog Creek, Cromwell Township, Huntingdon County, as the Lieutenant Joseph O. Stevens Memorial Bridge.
There were 898 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,348 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, February 8 - An Act designating a bridge on that portion of State Route 994 over the Blacklog Creek, Cromwell Township, Huntingdon County, as the Lieutenant Joseph O. Stevens Memorial Bridge.