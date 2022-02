House Bill 1792 Printer's Number 2420

PENNSYLVANIA, February 8 - An Act amending Titles 1 (General Provisions), 2 (Administrative Law and Procedure), 3 (Agriculture), 7 (Banks and Banking), 12 (Commerce and Trade), 15 (Corporations and Unincorporated Associations), 18 (Crimes and Offenses), 20 (Decedents, Estates and Fiduciaries), 23 (Domestic Relations), 25 (Elections), 30 (Fish), 34 (Game), 35 (Health and Safety), 37 (Historical and Museums), 40 (Insurance), 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure), 51 (Military Affairs), 53 (Municipalities Generally), 54 (Names), 61 (Prisons and Parole), 62 (Procurement), 64 (Public Authorities and Quasi-Public Corporations), 66 (Public Utilities), 68 (Real and Personal Property), 71 (State Government), 74 (Transportation) and 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, making editorial changes relating to obsolete references to certain Commonwealth agencies, secretaries and acts relating thereto.