eTRANSERVICES awarded the Best-in-Class 8(a) GSA STARS III Government-Wide Acquisition Contract (GWAC)
FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, USA, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eTRANSERVICES today announced that it was awarded the General Service Administration (GSA) Government-Wide Acquisition Contract (GWAC) Streamlined Technology Acquisition Resource for Services (STARS) III. GSA STARS III is a Multiple Award, Indefinite-Delivery, Indefinite-Quantity (MA-IDIQ) contract to provide information technology (IT) services and IT services-based solutions, which may include the integration of ancillary support which is necessary and integral to the IT services being acquired. STARS III Master Contract awards are reserved exclusively for qualifying Small Business Administration (SBA) certified 8(a) prime contractors with competitive prices.
The Best-in-Class GSA STARS III contract provides flexible access to customized IT solutions from a large, diverse pool of 8(a) industry partners. The 8(a) STARS III GWAC:
• Expands capabilities for emerging technologies,
• Supports both OCONUS and CONUS requirements,
• Features limited ability to protest up to $10M, and
• Offers expert guidance from the GSA team, including free scope review services and market research
Contract Specifics
• Contract Type: Governmentwide Acquisition Contract and Value to the Government
• Ceiling: $50 billion
• Ordering Period: Five-year base with one 3-year option, started July 2, 2021 – July 1, 2034
• Task Order Types: Fixed price, time and materials, labor-hour or a hybrid blend
• Contract Access Fee: 0.75%, the same as GSA Schedules
• Sole Source Awards are authorized on 8(a) STARS III
Examples of work to be performed relative to Order requirements include the following:
(1) Data Management
(2) Information and Communications Technology
(3) IT Operations and Maintenance
(4) IT Security / IT workforce augmentation
(5) Software Development
(6) Systems Design
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has added 8(a) STARS III to its Eagle NextGen Strategic Solutions portfolio Click here [PDF - 297 KB]. Adopting 8(a) STARS III will give DHS and all other Federal Government and States access to emerging, cutting-edge technologies unavailable in the current Eagle NextGen portfolio of small business GWAC’s. Emerging technologies available under 8(a) STARS III include: • Artificial Intelligence (including Machine Learning, Deep Learning/Neural Networks, Natural Language Generation • Autonomic Computing • Blockchain/Distributed Ledger • Quantum Computing • Robotic Process Automation • Technological Convergence • Virtual Reality (including Augmented Reality, Extended Reality, Mixed Reality.
The primary North American Industrial Classification System (NAICS) code for the Master Contract is designated as 541512, Computer Systems Design Services. Requirements that align with other IT services NAICS codes are within the scope of the GSA STARS III GWAC. These NAICS codes include, but are not limited to, 541511, 541513, 541519, and 518210.
GSA STARS III is a small business set aside. Therefore, adopting this GWAC into the Eagle NextGen IT portfolio is consistent with DHS’s commitment to supporting Executive Order (EO) 13985 titled “Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities Through the Federal Government.” It also promotes the DHS commitment to ensuring Department-wide contract vehicles and adopted Best-in-Class contracts provide maximum opportunities for small and socio-economic designated businesses.
About eTRANSERVICES
eTRANSERVICES provides enterprise TRANsformational SERVICES to the U.S. federal government and state and local government agencies by helping them solve their business and technology challenges with innovative thinking, repeatable processes, and outcome-based solutions while leveraging the appropriate technologies. Our solutions enable our clients to save money, increase efficiency, effectiveness, and contribute towards the greater enterprise using our franchised methodology for service delivery. The company’s core capabilities are Systems Engineering Services; Information Technology Services, Cybersecurity Services, Cloud Computing Services and Business Services & Products. In addition, eTRANSERVICES is one of the few small businesses with a FedRAMP-Authorized Platform as a Service/Software as a Service solution called Universal Design Platform as a Service (UDPaaS).
“We are excited to be awarded the 8(a) STARS III IDIQ GWAC. This Best-In-Class contract vehicle is a significant tool for us to continue to deliver quality services and products while extending our capability to team with partners and grow eTRANSERVICES into a $100M company in the coming years,” said Chris Beckford, President & CEO of eTRANSERVICES.
eTRANSERVICES is a Small Business Administration (SBA) certified 8(a), and Veteran Affairs Center for Verification and Evaluation verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB). The company is Capability Maturity Model Integration Maturity Level 3 appraised for Software Development and Services and is also International Organization for Standardization certified at 9001:2015, ISO 20000-1:2018, and ISO 27001:2013.
