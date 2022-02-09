HaanGlas is preparing for vacuum glass test
QINGDAO, SHANDONG, CHINA, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vacuum glass is made with 2 glass panels sealed with a 0.15-0.3mm vacuum space, thermal conductivity is only 25% of current popular insulated glass while thickness is less than 50% of double glazing,better acoustic performance and also can decrease the facade weight.
Vacuum glass will replace now popular insulated glass and become the point to decrease building energy consumption in the next decades.
Vacuum glass is still unknown to many architects and facade designers,because many unknown peremeters,for example the stable status U value,the impact resistance ,the wind load resistance.Even though many facade projects has adopted vacuum glass in the past years,because the unstable quality,vacuum glass also leave bad impression.
To solve this problem,HaanGlas, a new power in vacuum glass industry,is planning to apply full set test for vacuum glass.
The tests include:
Insulating glass certification, such as IGCC using ASTM E2190.
Safety glazing certification, such as SGCC using ANSI Z97.1.
Window / Door product certification that our customer needs, such as NFRC 101 and 102 in order to become Energy Star certified.
Structural certification that customer’s product needs, such as AAMA certification, such as AAMA 101.
Sound transmission loss based on ASTM 390-09.
Accelerated weather test based on ASTM E2188-19,ASTM E2190-19.
The purpose of these test are eliminate the doubts and prove that HaanGlas vacuum glass has good mechanical and thermal performance,as well as long lifetime.
After the test,HaanGlas will have full set parameters and documents to support the global promotion,and the collabration with more windows&door manufacturers.
Facade is also another important and bigger market for vacuum glass,different from other VIG products that been used in refrigeration industry,our aim is to apply VIG in landmark building facade and the renovation of existing buildings.
The development of vacuum glass is really fast in the past 3 years,said Mr Han Xiaoqing,founder of HaanGlas,our competitors has set up global partnership worldwide ,as newcomer,our VIG products has better stability and longer lifetime,and we believe the test will bring new and more opportunity and help us becoming the new star in VIG industry.
Shandong HaanGlas Co.,Ltd is global vacuum glass manufacturer and distributor,the strategic alliance with oversea partners will help them been the leader in VIG.
