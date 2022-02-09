Southwest sage grouse local working group to meet

Green River -

The Southwest Wyoming Sage Grouse Local Working Group will hold a meeting Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022 at 9 a.m. at Wyoming Game and Fish Green River Regional Office, 351 Astle Ave. Green River, WY.

The Southwest Wyoming Local Sage Grouse Working Group is one of eight local working groups statewide. It is comprised of local citizens representing groups interested in sage grouse conservation. The role of the group is to develop and set in motion a local conservation plan to benefit sage grouse and, whenever feasible, other species that use sagebrush habitats.

All interested members of the public are encouraged to attend. Participants may attend in person or virtually on Zoom.

- WGFD -