Saskatchewan Merchandise Exports Reach Record High

CANADA, February 9 - Released on February 8, 2022

2021 Exports Hit $37.1 Billion, a New High for the Province

Saskatchewan's strong economic recovery continues with exports reaching a new record high of $37.1 billion in 2021, an increase of 24.7 per cent compared to the value of exports in 2020.

The previous record for annual exports was $35.3 billion in 2014.

"Saskatchewan has a stable, secure supply chain and is providing the food, fuel and fertilizer a growing world needs," Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "We will continue to support and expand our export sectors which create good jobs, generate wealth and bring investment to our province."

Farm and food products made up the largest share of 2021 exports with a value of $17.3 billion, an increase of 6.8 per cent over 2020.

Metal and non-metallic mineral products, energy products and forestry and building products were the three commodity areas that saw the highest year-over-year increases with 312 per cent, 73 per cent and 60 per cent respectively.

The Government of Saskatchewan's robust international engagement strategy focuses on trade diversification and export promotion. Saskatchewan operates eight international Trade and Investment Offices in China, India, Japan, Mexico, Singapore, UAE, UK and Vietnam.

