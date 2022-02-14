New Online Japanese Language School with JLPT N2 full support system will open on April 3, 2022

AOJ language school will be open in April 2022! Online Japanese Language School will be held online infomation session

“Attain Online Japanese (AOJ) Language School” supports for every student who aims to obtain JLPT N2 level Japanese and look for working or studying in Japan.

CHIYODA, TOKYO, JAPAN, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new online Japanese language School “Attain Online Japanese (AOJ) Language School” operated by Attain Corporation will open on April 3rd, 2022. This service is available from anywhere in the world. The school offers JLPT N2 Pass Support system for every student who aims to obtain JLPT N2 level Japanese and look for working or studying in Japan.

AOJ Language School is an online Japanese language school. The school offers completely new learning style, mixing with video lectures, live lectures and online tests. Moreover, AOJ Language School designed the special curriculum so that even the beginners can pass the Japanese Language Proficiency Test N2 level in two years. The school provides Full Support to pass JLPT N2 to all enrolled students.

Overview of online Japanese-language school “AOJ Language School”

Official website:

https://aoj-ls.jp/en/

Opening date: April 3, 2022

In commemoration of the opening of the AOJ Language School, the school is offering a special tuition program.

Details:

https://aoj-ls.jp/en/admission/campaign.html

The requests for information related to admission：

https://aoj-ls.jp/en/admission/doc-request.html

Tuition:

0 Admission fee

Half-year prepayment via bank transfer, or monthly payment of 14,000 JPY (about 121 USD as of February 5, 2022) through PayPal

For more details: https://aoj-ls.jp/en/admission/guideline.html

School Schedule:

https://aoj-ls.jp/en/about/schedule.html

Features

- Attain Online Japanese (AOJ) Language School is a Japanese-language school for study online.

- Live and video lectures give students access to high-quality Japanese learning from anywhere in the world.

- Full support to pass JLPT N2. Even if students start learning as beginners, they can acquire JLPT N2-level Japanese in a minimum period of 2 years. Attain will fully support students until they pass JLPT N2.

- Live lectures by talented teachers who are qualified as Japanese-language instructors will make learning Japanese more fun and engaging. Each live lecture is to be given in a small group. Students can participate in classes anywhere via internet connection. Students can access recorded lectures even if absent from live ones.

- It is a place where students can meet Japanese learners from all over the world. They can also interact with others of different cultures through the learning of Japanese.

- It supports all Japanese-language levels. Students can choose the level of Japanese class that suits them.

- AOJ Language School provides high-quality Japanese learning to those who want to learn Japanese all over the world. Attain does not require any admission fee to make it easier to continue studying and students can choose to pay the tuition fee monthly.

- Attain has a consultation desk to support studying and working in Japan.

Source: Attain Corporation

Contact:

Takaomi Fukushima

AOJ Language School Administration Office

Attain Corporation

Tel: +81-3-5297-8001

Email: info@aoj-ls.jp

Head Office: Nitten-Kanda Bldg. 17, Kanda-higashi-matsushita-cho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, 101-0042, Japan

What is AOJ Language School? No admission fee! Obtain N2 within 2 years! (online Japanese school)