Office of the Governor News Release: Governor Ige extends disaster relief period after Kona Low storm

HONOLULU – Gov. David Ige has issued a third proclamation related to a Kona Low storm that hit Hawaiʻi in December 2021. The proclamation extends the disaster emergency relief period and supports the state’s efforts to provide quick and efficient relief of suffering, damage, and losses caused by the storm.

The proclamation gives the governor the authority to spend state funds as appropriated to protect the health, safety, and welfare of residents and visitors in the State of Hawaiʻi.

The first proclamation establishing a disaster period during the storm was issued on Dec. 6, 2021. A second proclamation was issued by the acting governor on Dec. 10, 2021.

This third proclamation will continue through April 8, 2022, unless it is terminated or superseded by a separate proclamation.

 

     ###

Media Contacts:

Krystal Kawabata

Digital Media Specialist

Office of the Governor

Office: 808-586-0080

[email protected]

Jodi Leong

Deputy Communications Director/Press Secretary

Office of the Governor

Office: 808-586-0043

[email protected]

