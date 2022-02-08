Funding Opportunity: Angelo Del Toro Puerto Rican/Hispanic Youth Leadership PR/HYLI

Angelo Del Toro Puerto Rican/Hispanic Youth Leadership PR/HYLI

RFP Documents

Application in PDF | Application in Word Cost Proposal Worksheet Submission Documents

The New York State Education Department (NYSED) is seeking proposals from qualified bidders to plan and conduct the Angelo Del Toro Puerto Rican/Hispanic Youth Leadership Institute (PR/HYLI), in conjunction with the New York State Assembly/Senate Puerto Rican and Hispanic Task Force (Task Force). Every year, the Task Force plans a statewide adult “SOMOS” conference for interested individuals to share their concerns on issues affecting the Latino community, and to suggest legislative action on programs that will address those concerns. The New York State Assembly sponsors the PR/HYLI in conjunction with the larger conference.

Subcontracting will be limited to thirty percent (30%) of the total contract budget. Subcontracting is defined as non-employee direct personal services and related incidental expenses, including travel.

Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises (M/WBE)

Bidders are required to comply with NYSED’s Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises (M/WBE) participation goals for this RFP through one of three methods. Compliance methods are discussed in detail in the Minority/Women-Owned Business Enterprise (M/WBE) Participation Goals section below.

NYSED will award one contract pursuant to this RFP. The contract resulting from this RFP will be for a term anticipated to begin July 1, 2022 and to end June 30, 2027.

See Mandatory Requirements section of the RFP.

Components contained in RFP Proposal #22-013 are as follows:

Description of Services to Be Performed Submission Evaluation Criteria and Method of Award Assurances Submission Documents (separate document)

Questions regarding the request must be submitted by E-mail to PRHYLI@nysed.gov no later than the close of business February 23, 2022. Questions regarding this request should be identified as either Program, Fiscal, or M/WBE. A Questions and Answers Summary will be posted here no later than March 7, 2022.

Contact Information for Questions Program Matters Fiscal Matters M/WBE Matters Laura Arpey Jessica Hartjen Brian Hackett

Submission Instructions and Due Date

The following documents should be submitted by email as separate files, as detailed in the Submission section of the RFP, and must be received at NYSED no later than March 21, 2022 at 3:00 PM Eastern Time:

Submission Documents labeled [name of bidder] Submission Documents RFP #22-013 Technical Proposal labeled [name of bidder] Technical Proposal RFP #22-013 Cost Proposal labeled [name of bidder] Cost Proposal RFP #22-013 M/WBE Documents labeled [name of bidder] M/WBE Documents RFP #22-013

The technical, cost, submission and M/WBE proposals should be submitted using Microsoft Office or editable PDF. The email address for all the documentation is cau@nysed.gov.

Bidders are requested to submit their bids electronically. Please see the information below for instructions on submitting an electronic bid.

As indicated in the RFP, technical and cost proposal documents should be submitted in Microsoft Office. PDF files that are editable and Optical Character Recognition (OCR) searchable are acceptable. Please do not submit the technical or cost proposal as a scanned PDF. Submission documents requiring a signature must be signed using one of the methods listed below, and may be submitted in as a Microsoft Office, PDF, or JPG document. A scanned PDF is acceptable for these documents. The following forms of e-signatures are acceptable: handwritten signatures on faxed or scanned documents e-signatures that have been authenticated by a third-party digital software, such as DocuSign and Adobe Sign stored copies of the images of signatures that are placed on a document by copying and pasting or otherwise inserting them into the documents Unacceptable forms of e-signatures include: a typed name, including a signature created by selecting a script or calligraphy font for the typed name of the person “signing” To identify the signer and indicate that the signer understood and intended to agree to the terms of the signed document, the signer will sign beside or provide by email the following attestation: "I agree, and it is my intent, to sign this document by [describe the signature solution used] and by electronically submitting this document to [name of recipient individual or entity]. I understand that my signing and submitting this document is the legal equivalent of having placed my handwritten signature on the submitted document and this attestation. I understand and agree that by electronically signing and submitting this document I am affirming to the truth of the information contained therein." In order to ensure the timely receipt of your bid, please use the subject line "BID SUBMISSION RFP 22-013" - failure to appropriately label your bid or submitting a bid to any email address other than the one identified above may result in the bid not being received by the deadline and considered for award. Bids received after 3:00 pm Eastern Time on the due date will be disqualified.

