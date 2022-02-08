Farragut Shooting Range Center is back in action starting Feb. 11!

The wait is finally over. Beginning Feb. 11, the Farragut Shooting Range Center will once again be open to the public!

The perfect storm of staffing turnover, machinery failures and excessive snow and ice necessitated a nearly month-long closure of the range to the public.

Thanks to the hard work of volunteer Range Safety Officers and Idaho Fish and Game staff, the range has been cleaned up and is now ready for the public to use! So grab your beloved firearm and show it some love this weekend!

During the winter months, the range is open Friday through Sunday each week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Any scheduled closings due to reservations or unscheduled closings due to weather or other are posted on our website and on Google.

If you haven't visited the range before, don't wait any longer! It features year-round public access to 50, 100 and 200-yard ranges plus trap and archery shooting. The best part? All of this at your fingertips for only $5.00 per day!

Did you know that you can reserve the range for $53.00 per day if your group numbers ten or more individuals? You can also reserve the onsite Hunter Education Classroom for another $53.00 per day, if you'd like. The classroom comes complete with chairs, tables, restrooms, a wall-mounted television, a kitchen and enough great fish and wildlife mounts to keep you occupied for hours.

If you have any questions about the Farragut Shooting Range Center or if you would like to schedule a reservation, please call the range office directly at (208) 683-1499 or call the Panhandle Regional office at (208) 769-1414.

Be sure to follow the Panhandle Region Facebook page for regular news and updates.