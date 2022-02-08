District 12 Road Closure Due to Downed Utility – 2/8/22 Update

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT is advising motorists that a portion of Mt. Zion Road (Route 3022) in Washington County between South Bridge Road in Morris Township and Craft Creek Road in East Finley Township remains closed due to a downed utility.

Once the issue has been addressed, the roadway will be reopened as soon as it is safe to do so. For the latest information on roadway closures and conditions, please visit www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Fayette, Greene, Washington, and Westmoreland counties at www.PennDOT.gov/District12.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter or Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724-439-7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

# # #