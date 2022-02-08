Pothole Patching to Impact Traffic on North Atherton Street Tomorrow

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that Centre County Maintenance crews will restrict Route 3014 (North Atherton Street) to a single lane tomorrow for pothole patching. Crews will close the northbound travel lane between College Avenue and White Course Drive from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

The travel lane will remain open throughout the day, but PennDOT urges drivers to exercise caution in work zones, obey posted speed limits and always buckle up. PennDOT also thanks drivers for their patience while what is expected to be a one-day operation takes place.

Pothole patching is a temporary repair. Permanent repairs to this section of North Atherton Street will take place as part of the next phase of highway reconstruction on Atherton Street which is expected to start later this year.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin (814) 765-0423

# # #