Melissa Peterman to Host the 9th Annual Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards

Melissa Peterman MUAHS Header

MUAHS Awards set for Saturday, February 19, 2022 returning live to The Beverly Hilton Hotel

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actress and comedian Melissa Peterman, known for portraying ‘Barbra Jean’ on the television series “Reba” and currently on CBS #1 Comedy “Young Sheldon” as 'Brenda Sparks,’ will host the 9th Annual Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706) Awards, presented by HASK Beauty, bringing her humor and talent to the star-studded event. The MUAHS awards gala, honoring outstanding achievements of both make-up artists and hair stylists in motion pictures, television, commercials and live theater, will be held on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at The Beverly Hilton Hotel and is co-produced by IngleDodd Media and Honeysweet Creative. The announcement was made today by Julie Socash, President of IATSE Local 706.

Melissa Peterman has performed in over 600 shows and become a staple on the comedy and improv scene. Her additional television credits include ‘Bonnie Wheeler’ in the People Choice Award-winning Freeform series "Baby Daddy,' EXP/Star of CMT's “Working Class” alongside Ed Asner, “Retired at 35,” “Surviving Suburbia,” “Rita Rocks,” “Just Shoot Me,” “Cedric,” “American Dad” and Disney’s “Sydney to the Max.” She also starred in the online series “Dusty Peacock,” and alongside Ed Asner in “Working Class.”

Peterman is a frequent guest co-host on “Access Live” and “Daily POP.” Her first televised comedy special, “Melissa Peterman: Am I the Only One?,” aired on CMT. Melissa has hosted several competition shows, including Fox’s “Punchline,” CMT’s “The Singing Bee,” ABC Family’s “Dancing Fools,” and ABC’s “Bet on Your Baby.” She competed in Food Network’s “Worst Cooks in America” and Fox’s “25 Words or Less.” She recently created, produced, and co-starred in a pilot “Valerie’s Hot Dish” for the Food Network with Valerie Bertinelli and Nicole Sullivan.

Peterman made her feature film debut in the Coen Brothers’ Oscar-winning movie Fargo. Other film credits include 40 Is the New Dead, Here Comes the Boom, and Dirty Politics. She has toured with Reba McEntire, Kelly Clarkson, George Strait, and Lee Ann Womack. A long-standing guest of the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association, Melissa has hosted the Sing-A-Long Sound of Music at the Hollywood Bowl since 2004. She also hosts the LA Phil’s annual Holiday Sing-Along at Walt Disney Concert Hall.

As previously announced, Jon Favreau, Academy Award®-winning filmmaker best known for his creative, innovative work in the Star Wars, Iron Man and Avengers series, among many others, will receive this year’s Distinguished Artisan Award, presented by actress Ming-Na Wen, star of Favreau’s “The Mandalorian” and “The Book of Boba Fett.” Award-winning Journeyman Makeup Artist Christina Smith, with over 100 credits and best known for her work on Caberet with Liza Minnelli, Schindler’s List, Steel Magnolias and Hook, will receive the esteemed Vanguard Award. Award-winning actor Doug Jones, whose legendary characters have been created beneath masterful makeup and prosthetics, has been named the recipient of the inaugural The Chair Award.

Further inquiries regarding the MUAHS Awards should be directed to Kathy Sain at (818)295-3933, ksain@ialocal706.org.

Presenting Level: HASK Beauty; Emerald Level: Nigel Beauty, Schwarzkopf Professional; Sapphire Level: MGM UAR; Premier Level: Cinema Secrets, Amazon Studios, FX, HBOMAX; Platinum Level: BigMACK Trailers, IATSE Local 798, Netflix, Searchlight; Gold Level: ABC Studios, Warner Bros. Pictures; Silver Level: Beautyblender®, Premiere Products, Inc, RCMA Makeup, Skin Illustrator, Skindinavia, VH1 -RuPaul’s Drag Race, NBC Universal, The Walt Disney Studios; Gift Bag Sponsors: Ardell, Beautyblender®, Charlotte Tilbury, Cinema Secrets, Cinema Makeup School, Hask Beauty, KVD Beauty, MoonPlay Cosmetics, Ready Set Go, Schwarzkopf Professional, RCMA Makeup & Skindinavia; Trade Sponsor; The Makeup Light; Media Sponsors: The Hollywood Reporter, Variety, SHOOT Magazine/SHOOTonline and The Powder Group.

# # #

ABOUT LOCAL 706:

The Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild (IATSE, Local 706) was chartered in November 1937. Today, their diverse membership includes over 2,400 artisans in the entertainment industry worldwide. Local 706 members are make-up artists and hair stylists who have created the looks for Hollywood’s most memorable characters and stars of stage, screen, television and now the Internet. The wide-ranging domains of these artists include feature films and television, commercials; “live” network television, all types of theatrical productions and Disneyland theme parks. Local 706 Members have created notable characters competing for Academy Awards®, Primetime Emmys®, Daytime Emmys®, Saturn Awards®, BAFTA Awards®, and many other honors for make-up and hair styling artistry including their own Make-up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards. The Local 706 Guild publishes The Artisan, a glossy quarterly magazine, and provides panels, workshops and training both for members and others interested in the field to foster a spirit of innovation in the craft. For more info, visit local706.org or get #MUAHSawards updates on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram.



PRESS CONTACTS:

Cheri Warner • Erick Yamagata • Weissman/Markovitz Communications

818.760.8995 • cheri@publicity4all.com • erick@publicity4all.com

SPONSORSHIP/ADVERTISING CONTACT:

Dan Evans • IngleDodd Media

310.207.4410 • MUAHSawards@ingledodd.com

TALENT RELATIONS CONTACT:

Marley Wittuck • marley.wittuck@gmail.com