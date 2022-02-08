Jacob Tyler Brand + Digital Agency Names Tom McFadden as President
Jacob Tyler Agency Names Tom McFadden as President
Jacob Tyler, Inc., a full-service branding and marketing agency serving clients globally for the last 22 years, announced today that Tom McFadden has been named President of the organization. Mr. McFadden has been with Jacob Tyler for nearly 10 years and has held a variety of positions in the agency including Senior Copywriter, Director of Brand Messaging, Creative Director, and Director of Operations. Mr. McFadden has more than 20 years of experience in the marketing and communications industry and has been the lead on many of the agency’s largest clients, including Bios, Navigate BioPharma, CarnoSyn®, Aromyx, Dowling & Yahnke, and many more.
“Tom has done an amazing job in every role he’s had at Jacob Tyler, and his knowledge, talent and leadership style undoubtedly make him the right person to lead the agency into the future,” said Les Kollegian, Founder and CEO of Jacob Tyler. “We’ve worked side by side for years to deliver business growth, and to deliver amazing results for our clients, and we will continue to do so as we evolve the agency,” he said.
“I am thrilled to help lead our amazing team at Jacob Tyler going forward. We’re in an exciting period of evolution and growth, and we’ve brought together the most talented team that the agency has ever had to accomplish our goals,” said McFadden. “I look forward to continuing to work with our team to uphold the values, work ethic and results that have made Jacob Tyler one of the oldest and most successful agencies in Southern California and beyond,” he said.
Prior to joining Jacob Tyler in 2012, Mr. McFadden held a variety of roles in the marketing and communications industry, including stints with consulting firms Booz Allen Hamilton and SAIC, as well as serving as a national spokesperson for the American Red Cross. Mr. McFadden holds a BA in Finance from The Catholic University of America, and an MA in Communications from Rowan University.
About Jacob Tyler
Jacob Tyler is a full-service branding and marketing agency serving clients from San Diego to Sydney. Founded in 2000 by Les Kollegian, the agency has garnered dozens of awards for its work serving thousands of clients across a wide variety of industries. Jacob Tyler delivers creative experiences and marketing strategies that amplify your brand’s reach, breed customer loyalty—and drive business growth.
To learn more, visit www.jacobtyler.com
