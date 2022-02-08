Imbue Botanicals, LLC Introduces transcend Ultra Strength Premium, All Organic 50 mg Gummies
Imbue Botanicals, LLC has introduced its transcend all natural, fully-infused gummies in a 50 mg version.PALM SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imbue Botanicals, LLC, a Wyoming based company, is pleased to introduce its new transcend 50 mg gummies. The product introduction helps further improve its extensive hemp-derived CBD product line with an ultra- strength gummy, much stronger than others currently marketed.
Imbue Botanicals offers an extensive line of premium CBD products produced from organically grown Colorado hemp, including CBD tinctures, CBD capsules, CBD topicals and beauty products and CBD gummies for both people and pets.
“We wanted to extend our current product line by offering an ultra-strength gummy,” said Tom Bauer, Managing Partner for Imbue Botanicals. “Our 50 mg Ultra Strength Gummies are going to be the strongest Full Spectrum gummies on the market. Nothing else compares. When you need the ultimate relief, these gummies tackle the toughest problems when nothing else will. Just like our other gummies, but in a much higher strength, our proprietary-formulated, 100% Vegan and 100% organic 50 mg gummies are all natural, oil-infused and taste GREAT! With our 100% organic CBD oil processed from Colorado grown hemp, you can be sure you’re getting a gummy that lives up to Imbue standards, packed with 50 mgs of pure CBD.”
Mixed natural flavors of raspberry lemonade and mango, they’re sure to be a sweet spot in your day. Packaged in our unique clear container with 30 gummies in each jar.
The product is available from select retailers and pharmacies, and online at www.imbuecbd.com
ABOUT Imbue Botanicals, LLC:
Imbue Botanicals offers an extensive line of full spectrum, premium CBD products produced from organically grown Colorado hemp, including tinctures, capsules, topical CBD lotions and salves and specialty products. Their premium Colorado grown hemp CBD products are non GMO, cruelty free, vegan and contain no added flavorings or sugars. Available in their own online CBD store, www.imbuebotanicals.com, or through other select retailers, their products offer exceptional quality, superb packaging and unmatched value.
Imbue Botanicals offers CBD products for both people and pets. For more information, visit: www.imbuecbd.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/imbuecbd
Instagram: www.instagram.com/imbuebotanicals_cbd
Paul Caudell
Joseph Allen Agencies, LLC
paul.caudell@josephallenagencies.com