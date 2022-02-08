WORLD COLLEGE POKER PARTNERS WITH GG POKER’S CLUB GG FOR 2022 SEASON OF EVENTS
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WORLD COLLEGE POKER PARTNERS WITH GG POKER'S CLUB GG FOR 2022 SEASON OF EVENTS
Registration Opens for Spring Break Classic
World College Poker (WCP) is proud to announce a long-term partnership with one of the world’s premier online poker sites, GG Poker’s ClubGG. ClubGG will be a sponsor as well as the host of World College Poker’s 2022 season of events launching with the inaugural Spring Break Classic in March. Last year saw thousands of students worldwide compete in a No Limits Women’s Only event, WCP Main Event, culminating in the Fall Brawl heads-up battles. This year the competition will level up with three major events, a college club battle, and even bigger prizes.
ClubGG was created by the biggest poker network in the world, GGPoker. On ClubGG players can play anywhere with friends. And now students can compete for prizes in the World College Poker’s 2022 season and for a chance for college clubs to battle versus rival teams. ClubGG is available on AOS, iOS, APK and Windows.
"WCP is passionate about providing great experiences and value for their members,” said a ClubGG Representative. “ClubGG is honored to be chosen as the game platform provider to host WCP events. A warm welcome to all student members of WCP, we hope you thoroughly enjoy playing all the exciting events that WCP have organized throughout the year on ClubGG.”
To add to the excitement, beyond the chance of capturing cool prizes, ClubGG hopes to focus plenty of action on winning live tournament entries worldwide. GGPoker’s subscription membership and their partnership with the World Series of Poker is a big part of the reason WCP is taking our 2022 season to the next level of fun and competition.
“We are ecstatic about our partnership with ClubGG,” said WCP Co-founder Craig Tapscott. “We’ve worked hard to create a platform for college and vocational students worldwide to learn and play poker in free events for all our members. In addition, our long-term deal with ClubGG will allow World College Poker to expand to new countries around the world, as well as every state in the US. This will allow us to offer more amazing prizes to our finalists, as well as create a college club team championship with monthly events beginning in April.”
Membership to the WCP is now open. Students must be a member of the World College Poker platform to participate in all events. Membership is priced student friendly for less than a cup of coffee per month. Besides entry into all WCP competitions, members receive two master class videos from poker pro Alex Fitzgerald, Steve Blay’s book - Seven Days to Better Flop Play, access to a myriad of sponsor discounts, poker quizzes to improve their game, and exclusive zoom seminars with some of poker’s international superstars.
The Spring Break Classic launches the WCP 2022 season and shuffles up and deals on March 26th on ClubGG, Amazing prizes will be supplied by the phenomenal sponsors of the WCP. They include ClubGG, SolveForWhyAcademy.com, CLCPoker.com, PLOQuickPro.com, First Land of Poker (FLOP), PokerCoaching.com, PokerHeadRush.com, Card Player Magazine, D&B Publishing, Aquarian Bookshop, Magical Gnome Media, Next Gen Poker, and RiverRatPoker Apparel.
For more information for students to become a member of World College Poker visit: https://worldcollegepoker.com/sign-up/.
To learn more about World College Poker, future WCP slated events, the company’s Campus Rep and Intern Programs, and Sponsorship Opportunities, please visit worldcollegepoker.com.
*NOTES TO EDITORS
*Players from China cannot participate in the WCP events due to local regulations.
World College Poker and ClubGG always encourages players to play responsibly.
ABOUT WORLD COLLEGE POKER
World College Poker was created to cultivate an online community of college players who have both passion and intrigue for the game. Its ultimate mission is to elevate the college poker player’s experience and offer burgeoning players a launching pad to up their game, strut their stuff, and cement their name in poker history. To learn more about World College Poker, please visit: www.worldcollegepoker.com.
ABOUT CLUB GG and GG Poker
Visit: https://www.clubgg.net/
Visit: https://en.ggpoker.com
