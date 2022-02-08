Prime Minister’s meeting with Lithuanians living in UK

LITHUANIA, February 8 - During her official working visit to London, Prime Minister of the Republic of Lithuania Ingrida Šimonytė met with Lithuanians living in the United Kingdom.

‘All Lithuanians, no matter where they live, are part of Lithuania. We appreciate your expertise and would very much like you to share your success stories, advice and experience in Lithuania’, said the Prime Minister.

Ingrida Šimonytė thanked the Lithuanians of the United Kingdom for their sincere, patient, and loving work in Lithuanian schools, also philanthropic activities, and the spirit of community. The Prime Minister has greeted the Lithuanian community celebrating its 75th anniversary this year.

The event, which took place at the Lithuanian Embassy in London, was attended by members of the Lithuanian community from all over the United Kingdom, including various organisations, professional clubs, associations, student associations and the Lithuanian school community.

The Prime Minister discussed with the Lithuanians of the United Kingdom Lithuania’s domestic and foreign policy issues, the current security challenges facing both Lithuania and the world, the pandemic situation and answered questions relevant to the Lithuanian community.

The Prime Minister pointed out the importance of focusing on the common goal, both in Lithuania and abroad, and mobilising for a greater voter turnout so as to preserve the citizenship in the 2024 referendum.

The UK currently plays home to around 200 000 Lithuanians and more than 60 Lithuanian organisations of various profiles; Lithuanian education takes place in more than 40 Lithuanian educational institutions.