Submit Release
News Search

There were 940 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,326 in the last 365 days.

Prime Ministers of Lithuania and UK discuss security situation and bilateral relations

LITHUANIA, February 8 - On 8 February, Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė continues her working visit to UK.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister has met with UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson to discuss the security situation in Europe amidst tensions caused by the Russian military build-up along the borders with Ukraine and Belarus.

‘Russia’s military build-up is a threat not only to Ukraine but also to European security. The unprecedented mobilisation of Russian troops in Belarus is of particular concern. In this context, it is very important for Lithuania to have an increased NATO partners’ presence in Lithuania, consistent enhancement of the elements of air defence and rapid reinforcement, additional ammunition, and regular military exercise of the allies in the Baltic States’, said the Lithuanian Prime Minister.

Ingrida Šimonytė has thanked the United Kingdom for the support in the face of Lukashenka’s hybrid illegal migration attack against Lithuania and the EU, for its strong position and contribution to European security, for its leadership in the face of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, also for its practical support in strengthening the Eastern Flank, and for the solidarity with Lithuania countering the effects of China’s economic pressure.

The Prime Minister has welcomed the excellent bilateral relations between Lithuania and the United Kingdom. 

‘We are NATO allies, and we have a similar stance on a number of issues, our bilateral cooperation has been growing, and we very much hope to use its full economic potential also in high value-added sectors. This year, we are celebrating the centenary of our diplomatic relations. The United Kingdom is home to a large Lithuanian community, whose rights are respected and guaranteed under the Agreement on the Withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union’, said Ingrida Šimonytė.

As part of the visit to London, the Prime Minister will also meet with the UK Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace.

You just read:

Prime Ministers of Lithuania and UK discuss security situation and bilateral relations

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.