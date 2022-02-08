Submit Release
News Search

There were 941 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,326 in the last 365 days.

Special wildlife practices available thru Conservation Reserve Program

The US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) offers several programs for landowners to enroll environmentally sensitive farmland into the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP).

The continuous and general CRP signups provide annual rental payments to producers and landowners for establishing long-term, resource-conserving plant species on cropland, to control soil erosion, improve water quality and enhance wildlife habitat

Continuous CRP allows landowners to enroll new land at any time during the year, and includes the State Acres For wildlife Enhancement (SAFE) practice. Under SAFE, landowners can design special habitat for pheasant, bobwhite, grassland songbirds, and other species. SAFE is only available in targeted geographies, producers not eligible for SAFE can offer land into other continuous practices or thru the general signup.

USDA announced a general signup that began Jan. 31 and runs thru March 11.  Producers and landowners who are not eligible for continuous CRP practices like SAFE can enroll in the general signup if the farmland meets eligibility requirements. Rental rates for the general signup are capped at $240 per acre, and at $300 per acre for Continuous CRP. Approximately 119,000 acres in Iowa enrolled in CRP will expire this year.

Landowners and producers interested in re-enrolling existing CRP or offering new cropland should contact staff with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources Private Lands Program, Pheasants Forever farm bill biologists, or their local USDA Service Center to learn their options before the general signup March 11 deadline. Fact sheets and other resources are available at fsa.usda.gov/crp.

More information, including local staff contact information, is available online at https://www.iowadnr.gov/Conservation/Wildlife-Landowner-Assistance/Conservation-Reserve-Program and at https://www.iowapf.net/staff/.

You just read:

Special wildlife practices available thru Conservation Reserve Program

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.