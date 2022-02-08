Two additional community trout ponds stocked last week

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) released between 1,000 to 2,000 rainbow trout at Moorland Pond (Fort Dodge) and Big Lake (Council Bluffs) as part of its cool weather trout program that brings trout to areas that cannot support them during the summer.

All winter/spring community trout stockings will be unannounced this year. Check the DNR website at www.iowadnr.gov/trout and watch for future press releases to find out when the remaining community trout locations have been stocked.

The winter/spring community trout stockings are a great place to take kids to catch their first fish. A small hook with a nightcrawler or corn under a small bobber or small simple spinners, such as a Panther Martin or Mepps, is all you need to get in on the fun.

Bringing trout to cities and towns offers a “close to home” option for Iowans who might not travel to the coldwater streams in northeast Iowa to discover trout fishing.

The popular program is supported by the sales of the trout fee. Anglers need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. The daily limit is five trout per licensed angler with a possession limit of 10.

Children age 15 or younger can fish for trout with a properly licensed adult, but they must limit their catch to one daily limit. The child can purchase a trout fee which will allow them to catch their own limit.

Find more information about trout fishing in Iowa on the DNR trout fishing webpage.