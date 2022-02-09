AmeriCrew, Inc. CEO Note and 2022 Outlook
AmeriCrew Inc. (OTC: ACRU) (“AmeriCrew” or the “Company”), a national infrastructure company focused on training and employing America’s veterans, today released the following note authored by its CEO, Kelley Dunne.
Dear Current and Candidate Shareholders,
We created AmeriCrew to train and employ America’s veterans in order to address a significant unmet need that our nation’s infrastructure faces everyday.
Since establishing ourselves as a public company on August 12, 2021, we have made considerable progress, positioning ourselves to be ready for our expected growth starting this year.
We have added key personnel to our team in order to prepare for the growth opportunities in front of us.
We have expanded our military partners to 16 military bases who we are working with to introduce the career opportunities current and retired military have with AmeriCrew.
We began to establish partnerships with key companies in our core competencies in order to meet the demand for growth in the country’s infrastructure initiatives.
We also closed on $2.45 million of two year convertible notes in a private placement led by WestPark Capital.
The Company is now in a prime position to help upgrade the country’s telecom infrastructure by training and employing veterans to install and maintain wireless and fiber networks as well as electric vehicle charging stations.
“We are happy to be working with some of the worlds largest companies in the Wireless, Fiber and Electronic Vehicle industries to help upgrade America’s infrastructure”, noted Kelley Dunne, CEO of AmeriCrew. Additionally, “As a veteran myself, to be able to help provide our nation’s military veterans with training that can lead to lifelong careers for them in the telecom industry is a true honor.”
AmeriCrew Inc. is currently partnering with two training facilities situated in New Jersey, and Virginia with a third preparing to open in Texas. These training facilities will train hundreds of veterans and give them the skills needed to begin careers in multiple areas of expertise. “We expect to have a wide variety of jobs available for our Vets to work throughout the country for many years to come” noted Brian Weis, COO of AmeriCrew. “The fact that the Management team of AmeriCrew has been active on both the deployment and construction side of the telecom industry for more than five decades, gives us the experience to know what skills and training are required to succeed in the telecom industry. We also have extensive industry relationships that allow us unique insight into areas that may be expanding. ” stated Mr. Weis.
“A big advantage AmeriCrew has is the ability to offer new and existing employees the opportunity to become true partners in the growth of AmeriCrew through stock option grants and incentives that will allow the Vets the ability to financially benefit from the growth of the Company,” noted Ross DiMaggio, CFO of AmeriCrew. “Being able to share the future successes of our company with our veteran workforce and create a sense of community among our nations heroes is a very important aspect of our business plan,” Mr. DiMaggio added.
In 2022, AmeriCrew Inc. will navigate the next phase of growth. In addition to the progress mentioned above, we plan to expand our board of directors and establish a top notch advisory board of industry leaders. We also plan to leverage our status as an SEC reporting company and proactively take steps to comply with the requirements necessary to potentially uplist our securities from the OTC onto a major stock exchange.
In our quest to provide careers to our military family, combined with addressing the countrywide mandate to upgrade its infrastructure, AmeriCrew’s goal is to continue our efforts to transform this vision into a reality.
To learn more, visit www.AmeriCrew.com
