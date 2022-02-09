Glopal has been named a 2022 Google Premier Partner
Glopal recognized as a top partner for its achievements in enabling exceptional international growth for customers
Google continues to be an instrumental strategic partner and I’m grateful to their partnership team for recognizing our achievements in supporting the international growth of our customers”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are pleased to announce that Glopal has been recognized as a 2022 Premier Partner in the Google Partners program.
— Patrick Smarzynski (CEO Glopal)
Glopal provides end-to-end cross-border solutions to leading e-commerce merchants around the world by enabling their expansion into new international markets through advanced localization solutions and by working closely with partner agencies to automate their international marketing campaigns.
This month, Google recognized the achievements of top-performing digital marketing partners across the globe by awarding Premier Partner status as part of the new Google Partners program.
“Achieving Google’s Premier Partner status is a major success for Glopal which speaks highly of the hard work and commitment of our entire global team.”, said CEO Glopal Patrick Smarzynski. He added, “Google has always been and continues to be an instrumental strategic partner and I’m grateful to their entire partnership team for recognizing our achievements in supporting the international growth of our customers.”
The Google Partners program has undergone significant changes for 2022, including redefining what it means to be a Premier Partner through new, advanced program requirements and offering new Premier Partner benefits to support growth and success with Google Ads.
“Congratulations to our Premier Partner, Glopal for being among the top Google Partners. These partners stand out based on their commitment to developing product expertise, building new client relationships, and helping their current clients grow. We look forward to supporting Glopal as they help their customers succeed online.”
- Davang Shah, Senior Director, Google Ads Marketing
Glopal is part of a select group of Premier Partners in the Google Partners program. This program is designed for advertising agencies and third parties that manage Google Ads accounts on behalf of other brands or businesses. Its mission is to empower companies by providing them with innovative tools, resources, and support to help their clients succeed and grow online.
About Glopal
Glopal’s tailored end-to-end cross-border solution covers everything from driving multi-channel traffic through Shopping Ads and International SEO, to currency conversion, translation, tax and duty calculation, international shipping and global returns. It’s fully automated SaaS solution truly enables leading ecommerce merchants around the world to successfully realize their international strategy and scale their brand globally. Glopal is a community of more than 33,000 merchants worldwide including some of the largest international retail brands.
