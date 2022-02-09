sikka.ai Expands Leadership Team with New General Counsel and Promotes Veterinary Business Leader to Head RCM Business
Kelly Slavitt – General Counsel and Head of Corporate Development
Jennifer Scarberry – Business Leader of Payments and Veterinary
We continue to strengthen our team in key areas of growth and compliance in keeping with our motto of 'Festina Lente'.”SAN JOSE, CA, USA, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sikka.ai has appointed two new members to their executive team. Kelly Slavitt has joined the company as General Counsel and Head of Corporate Development. Jennifer Scarberry now leads the Revenue Cycle Management and Veterinary business units.
— CEO and Founder Vijay Sikka
Slavitt has over 20 years of experience working as General Counsel for startups in the healthcare and tech industries. She has worked as a strategic partner managing risks, ensuring regulatory compliance, driving M&A transactions and propelling company growth. Slavitt previously worked at the law firms of Skadden Arps, Allens Arthur Robinson, and Thelen Reid & Priest. She is a graduate of Penn State, New York University, Brooklyn Law School and Cardozo Law School. She holds certificates in business management from Boston University, New York University and The Securities Institute. “I am fortunate to be joining such an innovative company that is transforming the retail healthcare market using AI and predictive analytics," said Slavitt. "I look forward to working with Vijay and this talented team as we scale up to the next level of success.”
Scarberry has built and developed Go-To-Market (GTM) sales strategies for several innovative companies. Her industry knowledge base extends to the automotive, healthcare, diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, EHR and EMR, telehealth, disposables, OTC and animal health sectors. Scarberry’s sales leadership extends to the U.S., Canada and Europe markets. She partnered with Sikka in early 2021 to focus on the Veterinary business. Her role has been expanded to include Payments and Revenue Cycle Management.
"We continue to strengthen our team in key areas of growth and compliance in keeping with our motto of 'Festina Lente'," said CEO and Founder Vijay Sikka. "Both Kelly and Jennifer are amazing at what they do and we want to extend them a warm welcome to the sikka.ai team."
About sikka.ai
Sikka Software is helping to rethink the important retail healthcare market using an award-winning single API cloud platform with Artificial Intelligence and Predictive Analytics. Sort of like Stripe in payments and Twilio in communications, Sikka focuses on non-physician practices in dentistry, veterinary, optometry, chiropractic, orthodontics and oral surgery.
Sikka Software now has 35,000 practice installations and 120 million patients on its platform. The Sikka API Platform connects to 96% of the retail healthcare market and all practice management systems and financial systems practices use. There are 50 apps built by suppliers (many of them Fortune 500) on the Sikka platform and 4 apps that Sikka has built on its own. The company's vision is to become a global, real-time, platform that connects and empowers the patients, providers and suppliers.
Sikka is hosting a summit for dentists, veterinarians, and new or existing API partners to learn about the best-in-class healthcare applications and how to get them to market. Learn more on the summit webpage.
