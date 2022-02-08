MCCI Selects CAP-XX Supercaps for LoRa Module for IoT and IIoT Devices

Offering power buffering in Adafruit Feather form factor designed for open-source maker community, MCCI Model 4906 Supercap FeatherWing LoRa Module features 1F CAP-XX supercap to store energy and deliver burst power for wireless transmissions in IoT devices

The CAP-XX supercap handles wireless data transmissions that require high burst power, offloading that role from the battery so designers can use smaller batteries in space-constrained IoT sensors.” — Terry Moore, CEO at MCCI Corporation

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CAP-XX Limited (LSE:CPX), the leading manufacturer of ultra-thin prismatic and cylindrical supercapacitors, announced that MCCI Corporation, a leading open-source developer for LoRaWAN® long-range wireless IoT networks, has selected the ultra-thin CAP-XX HW103 1Farad 2.75V supercap for its Model 4906 Supercap FeatherWing LoRa Module. MCCI chose the CAP-XX supercapacitor for its thin form factor that fits easily in the Adafruit-Feather-compatible footprint, and for its low ESR which enables the high bursts of power needed for LoRa wireless data transmissions in both consumer IoT and industrial IoT (IIoT) devices such as remote monitoring sensors. LoRa® (from “long range”) technology enables long-range transmissions with low power consumption.

The MCCI Model 4906 Supercap FeatherWing LoRa Module includes a 1Farad CAP-XX HW103 supercap, charge control circuitry to manage the supercap, and a 2.7V buck regulator that operates from any 2.4V to 5V power supply. It connects easily to Adafruit battery clips. The module buffers power from a high-impedance power source such as coin cell or lithium thionyl chloride batteries, and provides low-impedance power for burst transmissions. Today’s module is for use with wireless boards that contain integrated boost converters. MCCI plans include future versions with an integrated boost converter to allow designers to use supercaps with Adafruit Feather M0 and other wireless boards without integrated boost converters.

MCCI chose the Adafruit Feather form factor so the open-source maker community could easily build on the module in their Adafruit-based designs. MCCI also uses the module in its own remote monitoring IIoT sensors, and offers engineering services for companies who want to design their own remote monitoring sensors.

The Model 4906 Supercap FeatherWing LoRa Module is available for $20 from the MCCI website: https://mcci.io/model-4906.

“The thin CAP-XX supercap handles the periodic wireless data transmissions that require high burst power, offloading that role from the battery and enabling designers to use smaller batteries in often space-constrained IoT sensors,” said Terry Moore, CEO at MCCI Corporation. “Although we designed it for LoRaWAN applications, it’s a great power buffer any time you have an occasional pulse load of a few hundred milliwatts with a low average load, such as in sensors, fans, motors, and so forth.”

“We applaud MCCI for developing a compact LoRa module that’s easy for the open-source Adafruit community to use,” said Anthony Kongats, CEO at CAP-XX. “This is another example of how our thin prismatic supercapacitors can be excellent supporting actors for power management in space-constrained IoT devices.”

About CAP-XX

CAP-XX (LSE:CPX) is a world leader in the design and manufacture of ultra-thin prismatic and compact cylindrical supercapacitors. Its prismatic supercapacitors are manufactured in Australia and Malaysia and its cylindrical supercapacitors are manufactured in China. The company’s strong intellectual property (IP) portfolio includes 21 patents worldwide. CAP-XX’s ultra-thin prismatic supercapacitors are ideal for space-constrained electronics applications where small energy storage device size and thickness are important. The unique feature of CAP-XX supercapacitors is their very high-power density and high-energy storage capacity in space-efficient thin prismatic and compact cylindrical packages. For more information about CAP-XX, visit https://www.cap-xx.com/ or email sales@cap-xx.com.

About MCCI

MCCI Corporation (mcci.com), founded in 1995, specializes in system architecture and deeply embedded systems. The MCCI® USB device and host stacks are the most comprehensive stacks available, covering the full spectrum of USB applications. MCCI is also a leader in open-source software and hardware development for LoRaWAN technology long-range wireless IoT networks in the United States, and is the primary corporate sponsor for The Things Network New York. It has offices in Ithaca, NY, New York City, and Chennai, India. Products are available online at store.mcci.com, For more information about MCCI, visit https://mcci.com or email sales@mcci.com.