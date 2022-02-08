Free Indoor Air Quality Manuals Illuminate How to Battle COVID With Infrared Light, LEDs and Ions
In the war on Covid, wildfire smoke, volatile organic compounds, allergens and other contaminants, the latest HVAC products are using Infrared Light.
In the HVAC world, knowledge is power as well as indoor air purification. It’s more important than ever that today's consumers understand the choices for improving the air they breathe.”SILVERDALE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the war on Covid-19, wildfire smoke, volatile organic compounds, allergens and other airborne pathogens, the latest HVAC technologies are using Infrared light, LEDs and ionization to neutralize these health hazards in the home or workplace as illuminated in downloadable, online user manuals.
— Scott H. Park
A free library of Indoor Air Quality user manuals documents how products like the Reme-Halo, Aerus Air Scrubber and iWave ionizer are able to neutralize the Covid virus with remarkable efficiency. Whole house air purifiers deploying infrared, LED and ionization technologies can purify hazardous air that targets young and old alike.
The process known as Needlepoint Bi-polar Ionization has proven to be effective for contending with indoor air pollution levels that are sometimes 2 to 5 times higher than outdoor levels, and can be 100 times higher in some cases.
Medically, the “NPBI” built into the iWave technology has been effectively used against COVID-19, norovirus, and the flu, removing bacteria, pollen, viruses, and mold, and can be used for pathogen control and particle reduction. As a bonus, it also neutralizes volatile organic compounds, odors, and allergy-causing dander. And it uses your existing home HVAC system as the delivery method.
In laboratory testing, 84.2% of the Covid virus was inactivates in 20 minutes, and at 15 minutes 92.6% of the virus was inactivated. Ions as air scrubbers that are naturally present in the environment around us.
The Reme-Halo Air Purifier is another technology using either infrared or LED light and has been found to be 99.9% effectiveness when tested on COVID-19 at neutralizing the virus.
The ActivePure® technology of the Aerus Air Scrubber was developed for use in space exploration and is in the Space Technology Hall of Fame. Active Purifiers reduce contaminants in the air without needing to first draw the air through their mechanism. Using your HVAC fan, they send ions out into the air and go direct to the contaminants rather than waiting for contaminants to come to them.
For many families with yearly flu concerns, or those who are elderly or immunocompromised, this protection against overall health risk is mow available for installation in the home or workspace.
“In the HVAC world, knowledge is power as well as indoor air purification,” said Scott H. Park who founded Quality Heating and Air on the Olympic Peninsula 28-years ago. “It’s more important than ever that today's consumers understand the choices for improving the air they breathe. We can affect climate change in our homes, and in the world, if we have the right information at our fingertips."
##
Michael Lawrence
Quality Heating Electrical & Air Conditioning
+1 206-818-0512
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter