Missouri Attorney General Opposes New Waters of the U.S. Rule

Feb 8, 2022, 09:15 AM by AG Schmitt

Today, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, along with 23 other states, submitted a comment to Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan and the Army Corps of Engineers opposing the Biden Administration’s proposed rule that would revise the Waters of the United States rule and subject Missouri’s farmers and ranchers to strict government regulation.