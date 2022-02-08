IRSProb.com's Ray Bond Obtains the Internal Revenue Services' Enrolled Agent Designation and License
Ray Bond EA and IRSProb.com help taxpayers with IRS Audits, Offers in Compromise, Penalty Abatement, Innocent Spouse Relief, IRS Liens, and IRS Levies.DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ray Bond of IRSProb.com, a Dallas, Texas, IRS Tax Resolution Firm, obtains the Enrolled Agent designation and license from the Internal Revenue Service.
As an EA, Ray will continue working on behalf of taxpayer planning and protecting them from IRS actions. The designation allows him to further represent taxpayers before the Internal Revenue Service. Mr. Bond was already performing representation of clients before the IRS for Audits, IRS Offers in Compromise, Installment Agreements, Penalty Abatement, Innocent Spouse Relief, Release of Liens or Levies, and many other solutions.
Bond is a business graduate Texas Tech University and has a masters from the University of North Texas.
IRSProb.com has been serving clients in North Texas since 2003. It offers a wide variety of tax services that include tax resolution, tax planning, and tax compliance. More information about the firm and services is at its website at https://www.IRSProb.com/, where visitors can also sign up for their monthly newsletter.
Randy Martin
IRSProb.com
+1 214-214-3000
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn