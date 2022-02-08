Veteran Ventures Capital Adds Two Strategic Partners – Hersh Family Investments and General Stanley McChrystal
Hersh Family Investments and General (Retired) Stanley McChrystal join VVC as investors, advisors, and strategic partners.
Both Stan McChrystal and Ken Hersh will make valuable contributions to VVC's mission of generating significant returns by investing in veteran businesses. We're thrilled to have them join the team.”KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veteran Ventures Capital (VVC) is proud to announce the addition of two strategic partners to the team. Hersh Family Investments (HFI) joins as the lead investor of its inaugural Veteran Fund I, and General (Retired) Stanley McChrystal comes to VVC as both an investor and advisor to the fund.
— Derren Burrell
“HFI is well-known for all things capital: investing, mergers & acquisitions, and corporate finance. Having them join the VVC team as the lead investor provides our portfolio companies not only an amazing financial resource but also a depth of experience and market understanding that is superb. Equally important, our values are aligned – we are both committed to the belief that veterans build great companies and generate great value to our national economy and to our investor base.” said Derren Burrell, VVC Founder and President. “We are proud to be the lead investor and advisor of Veteran Ventures Capital to help them scale veteran-owned businesses while also delivering a meaningful financial return for our investors,” expressed Kenneth A. Hersh, Chairman of Hersh Family Investments.
As part of the anchor investment, HFI becomes a member of VVC’s investment advisory team. Burrell added, “HFI’s decades of investment expertise immediately strengthens our deal-making, our Fund’s fiduciary oversight responsibilities, and our due diligence capabilities on target portfolio companies. We are excited to have them as a key partner working alongside the VVC team.”
“General McChrystal’s deep-rooted knowledge of defense department procedures, coupled with his strategic understanding of the warfighter’s most critical requirements to support operations perfectly aligns with our Fund’s focus to invest in veteran firms primarily operating in the national security and defense sectors,” Burrell noted. McChrystal added, “VVC’s founding thesis to invest in and support veteran entrepreneurs strongly resonates with me personally. I know first-hand the ability of veterans to execute the mission and get things done, and I look forward to backing these leaders with the resources, both financial and advisory support, that they need to succeed in taking their companies to the next level.”
McChrystal’s successes post-military endeavors are numerous - various corporate board seats, trusted advisor to multiple Fortune 500 companies, author of several books, and founder of his own firm The McChrystal Group. Burrell noted his background serves as an example for veteran businesses, “The general’s experiences both in and out of uniform are unmatched. His network is vast and serves as a force multiplier for Veteran Ventures Capital and our portfolio companies. We believe the synergy between us will be a strong catalyst for vetrepreneurs everywhere.”
“Both Stan McChrystal and Ken Hersh will make valuable contributions to VVC's mission of generating significant returns by investing in veteran businesses. We're thrilled to have them join the team,” said Burrell. Veteran Fund I is open to new investors and is in advanced discussions with multiple other investors and family offices. VVC anticipates Veteran Fund I to be fully subscribed by mid-year 2022.
About Veteran Ventures Capital, LLC
Veteran Ventures Capital is a veteran-owned growth-equity investment fund focused on military entrepreneurs. VVC interacts exclusively with companies that have military veteran leadership, recognizing the value of military experience, training, and character in business operations. For more information, please visit www.veteranventures.us.
About Hersh Family Investments
Hersh Family Investments exists to enhance the financial, civic, and philanthropic interests of the Kenneth A. Hersh family. Through Hersh Investment Partners and a number of related entities, HFI invests the family’s capital in businesses with exceptional management teams and the potential to create substantial long-term value. For more information please visit www.hershfi.com.
About Stanley McChrystal
Stan McChrystal founded McChrystal Group in January 2011 to deliver innovative leadership solutions to businesses globally in order to help them transform and succeed in challenging, dynamic environments. As Founder and a Partner, he advises senior executives at multinational corporations on navigating complex change and building stronger teams. For more information please visit www.mcchrystalgroup.com.
Derren Burrell
Veteran Ventures Capital
inquiry@veteranventures.us
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other