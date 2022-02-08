Award Recipients Help Provide More Services for Families in Need
Thanks to donors like Central Roofing Company and Margret Martodam in 2021, Fraser provided more families with mental health, autism and disability services.
All these gifted, beautiful children would fall through the cracks without Fraser. But the staff see the kids’ potential, and they understand how to teach children of all abilities in different ways.”RICHFIELD, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the support of donors like Central Roofing Company and Margret Martodam in 2021, Fraser was able to provide uninterrupted critical healthcare services for mental health, autism and disabilities and was able to reach even more individuals and families in need. Fraser serves infants through adults with healthcare, housing, education, employment and support services.
— Margret Martodam, Fraser donor, volunteer and advocate
Central Roofing Company and Margret Martodam are being recognized as the 2022 Louise Whitbeck Fraser Award winners. The award is given annually to an individual and an organization that demonstrates a commitment to the Fraser mission: to make a meaningful and lasting difference in the lives of children, teens, adults and families with diverse intellectual, emotional and physical needs. It honors Fraser founder Louise Whitbeck Fraser, who opened a school for children with disabilities in her Minneapolis home in 1935.
Since 2017, Central Roofing Company has donated more than $450,000 to Fraser. Central Roofing Vice President and CFO Jason Stock says Fraser is close to his heart because he has two children on the autism spectrum. For the past three years, the company has sponsored the Fraser Festival for Autism, which raises awareness and funds for individuals with autism. Central Roofing Company is the premier roofing company in Minnesota. The family-owned company has been leading the industry in innovation and services since 1929.
This past summer, Central Roofing donated its time and expertise to renovate the Fraser Sensory Building at the Minnesota State Fair. Central Roofing wants to increase the building’s accessibility in 2022 and turn it into “a warm and inviting place that people can use for years and years to come.”
“We are beyond honored to receive this award, but to be able to provide that moment of happiness — where these families feel like typical families — that’s priceless. I love being a part of what Fraser does, helping children of all abilities live their best lives,” says Stock.
Margret Martodam became a donor, volunteer and advocate for Fraser, about 20 years ago while working at Wells Fargo Bank. Then in 2007, Margret's daughter Jenelle and her husband, John noticed their two-year-old son Tyler was struggling with diet and sleep and had difficulty interacting with other children. Tyler was evaluated and began services at Fraser. Tyler is now 16 years old, and Margret says those early interventions were crucial to his current success. When Jenelle passed away unexpectedly, Margret created the Never Forget Nellie fundraising team to honor her memory and her love for Tyler. Since 2013, the team has raised nearly $100,000 for autism services at the Fraser Festival for Autism.
“Receiving the Louise Whitbeck Fraser Award is an overwhelming honor. I fundraise for Jenelle and Tyler because she would want us to,” says Martodam. “For me, it’s all about the children that Fraser serves. All these gifted, beautiful children would fall through the cracks without Fraser. But the staff see the kids’ potential, and they understand how to teach children of all abilities in different ways.”
To learn more about Fraser, visit fraser.org, or schedule an appointment by calling 612-767-7222.
Nancy Baldrica
Fraser
+1 612-798-8355
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn