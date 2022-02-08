Cognitiondigital.io Drives Auto Dealer Vehicle Acquisition with TradePending API Integration
New Integration aimed at successfully boosting auto dealer vehicle acquisition from consumer trade-in market with uniquely targeted digital ads
Pairing our Vehicle Acquisition Templates with TradePending’s API creates a unique solution that provides information about the potential value of their vehicle very early in the engagement process”PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cognitiondigital.io today announced a new integration between its Dynamic Creative Ad Platform and TradePending’s Valuation and Merchandising API to power a unique message to car owners targeting specific vehicle models for auto dealer acquisition.
— Carson Henry, CEO Cognition Digital
Trade Pending is a leading provider of vehicle valuation and merchandising software to car dealerships. Cognition Digital’s advertising platform is the only ad engine on the market that dynamically generates and serves content using life-stage signals designed specifically to integrate with Amazon's suite of Ad Tech solutions. Combining the power of Amazon audiences, Cognition Digital’s customized ads that match audience segments, and TradePending’s real-time market data significantly boosts a dealer's ability to acquire the right inventory through the consumer trade-in market. One dealer using the tool boosted vehicle acquisition from an average of twelve vehicles to eighty-nine vehicles per month.
Consumers are delivered a compelling offer based upon current market valuation and relevant vehicles they are likely to own. According to Cognition Digital CEO Carson Henry, this process helps drive the consumer to a point closer to an actual purchase offer. It also removes the friction of inputting vehicle data and personal information before they can accurately gauge the potential market value of their vehicle.
“CognitionDigital is thrilled to be able to remove barriers between customers and dealerships. Pairing our Vehicle Acquisition Templates with TradePending’s API creates a unique solution that provides invaluable information to consumers about the potential value of their vehicle very early in the engagement process,” Henry stated.
Cognition Digital's Dynamic Acquisition Ads are a powerful tool in today’s tight inventory market. With the new integration, auto dealers can now leverage real-time value from the TradePending Valuation and Merchandising API, delivering a relevant, model-specific offer to a customer without the need to input any form data. This makes it easier to maintain the right inventory mix on their lot.
Cognitiondigital delivers a customer-centric advertising experience resulting in higher clickthrough rates, lower cost per action, and a more efficient media buy. The platform enables automotive dealerships to efficiently communicate the right message to the right audiences while highlighting their local dealership across display and video media buys, reaching automotive customers based on their unique life stages.
The cognitiondigital.io platform also connects with the tools the dealership uses and efficiently integrates with all major inventory solutions to help dealers get the most out of their inventory.
For more information visit: https://www.cognitiondigital.io.
About TradePending
TradePending’s mission is “simple automotive”, bringing dealers and consumers together across North America. SNAP, the disruptive trade-in tool, brings transparency, elegant data visualizations, powerful mobile usability, and 300% more leads than competing solutions. SNAP Offer empowers dealers to configure their trade-in offers to match their inventory sourcing strategy. Superlatives improves how dealers merchandise their inventory by using real-time market data to show what makes each vehicle valuable and unique in a dealer’s local market. The TradePending API provides industry partners the ability to ingest our proprietary market data to power their own products and services. https://www.tradepending.com"
About Cognitiondigital.io
The only ad engine on the market for auto dealers that dynamically generates and serves content using life-stage signals, Cognitiondigital.io is designed specifically to integrate with Amazon's suite of Ad Tech solutions. It delivers a customer-centric advertising experience resulting in higher clickthrough rates, lower cost per action, and a more efficient media buy. The platform is seamless, portable, scalable, and agile. https://www.cognitiondigital.io.
