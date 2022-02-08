PRA Sarasota Adds Samantha Johnson as Project Specialist
Samantha's design document experience, technical skillset and emphasis on construction administration are providing a strong and immediate impact on our project work and with our client partners.”SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovative architecture and interior design firm Plunkett Raysich Architects, LLP (PRA) is happy to announce that Samantha Johnson has recently joined the firm’s Sarasota office as a Project Specialist.
Samantha brings over seven years of architectural experience as a Draftsperson and Project Designer with several firms in the Sarasota-Bradenton market. She attended Suncoast Technical College for Drafting & Design Technology and obtained an Associate Degree in Construction Management from the State College of Florida – Manatee-Sarasota.
Samantha has also recently attained the designation of LEED Green Associate from the U.S. Green Building Council.
“We are delighted to have Samantha join our PRA team in Sarasota. Her design document experience, technical skillset and emphasis on construction administration are providing a strong and immediate impact on our project work and with our client partners,” said John Holz Managing Partner of PRA Sarasota.
About Plunkett Raysich Architects, LLP
Plunkett Raysich Architects, LLP, established in 1935 specializes in planning, architecture and interior design of healthcare, higher education, religious, corporate, and hospitality facilities throughout the United States. In addition to our office at in Downtown Sarasota, the firm has offices in Milwaukee and Madison, Wisconsin and Austin, Texas. For more information, please visit www.prarch.com or connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn or on Twitter at @PRAtweets.
