Kristina Shea Continues To Expand BlueSkys Beauty™ — Adding New Clean Beauty Products To The BSB Skincare Collection

My mission is to empower women to “Step Into Their Skin” with confidence, grace and strength”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlueSkys Beauty™ (BSB), a purpose-driven, science-backed clean beauty & wellness brand, founded by female entrepreneur, Kristina Shea, is excited to announce their product expansion to their luxury, bio-active high-performance skinceutical line. Kristina Shea continues to elevate the self-care industry with two new plant-powered BlueSkys Beauty product additions: a full-spectrum hemp Dry-Touch Body Oil alongside a full line of hemp & essential oil-powered Blissful Bath Bombs, available in eucalyptus, grapefruit-tangerine, lavender and peppermint. All BlueSkys Beauty products are manufactured in the United States in a GMP facility with U.S. Certified Hemp and are FDA compliant.
BlueSkys Beauty launched its e-commerce platform www.BlueSkysBeauty.com in November 2021 with its initial skincare line of innovative, clean, luxury lifestyle products with a mission to enhance and elevate women, wellness with sustainable, innovative plant-powered ingredients.
Kristina Shea, launched BlueSkys Beauty (BSB), driven by her own personal journey of health challenges which included her own experiences of stressed, red, irritated and inflamed skin manifested from her health conditions. “The stress of being ill erupted into my skin. I was unknowingly using toxic products which only exacerbated the acne breakouts, redness, and eczema I was experiencing. I felt self-conscious and it was destroying my confidence — I was embarrassed to show my face.” said Kristina Shea, Founder, CEO, BlueSkys Life + Beauty
“My purpose now is to help women to place self-care and self-love as a priority in their life, so they can reach their full potential. My mission is to empower women to “Step into Their Skin” with confidence, grace and strength. When you look good, you feel good — and your life potential becomes unlimited — the sky is not the limit! I am very excited to reach new heights and expand the clean, non-toxic wellness collection within BlueSkys Beauty — We are Beautiful Made Well.” said Kristina Shea, Founder, CEO, BlueSkys Life + Beauty.
Kristina Shea’s luxury French Green Clay Facial Mask, with Green Tea & Shea Butter (Non-CBD) was featured this February, in the prestigious 10X Ladies Conference, Miami by Elena Cardone in the bespoke Diamond Swag Bag.
The positive support from regulatory authorities in terms of applications of Hemp CBD in personal care products are expected to fuel the Hemp CBD skincare market growth in the near future. A report from Allied Market Research projected that the global CBD skincare market size, which was valued at $633.6 million in 2018, is anticipated to reach $3,484.00 Million by 2026, with a CAGR of 24.80% during the forecast period. The report said: “Consumers are looking for CBD-infused products with natural active ingredients over other chemical-based cosmetics.”
According to a recent Brightfield Group market research report, mainstream consumers are increasingly embracing CBD products offered in familiar formats. Hemp CBD-infused bath bombs and skincare products have both exploded in popularity.
BlueSkys Beauty™ is a science-based, innovative clean beauty company and brand extension of BlueSkys Life, a purpose-driven lifestyle wellness brand. BlueSkys branding is spelt with a “Y” intentionally — the company’s philosophy centres around its “Y” and purpose. BlueSkys Beauty stands behind its products with transparency and commitment to quality. All products are manufactured in the United States in a GMP facility, FDA compliant with U.S. Verified Hemp. BlueSkys Beauty is committed to disrupting the beauty & wellness industry to source global plant-powered sustainable ingredients to create innovative products that promote wellness and self-care for all women — while responsibly elevating the female consumer experience.
