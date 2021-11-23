Kristina Shea launches BlueSkys Beauty™ — a Luxury, Plant-Powered Skincare and Wellness Line into the United States
Science-backed innovation combined with clean, natural ingredients including CBD elevate self-care.
I have always been an advocate for elevating women, self-care and wellness — and my mission is to now help other women put their “Best Face Forward” and “Step Into Their Skin” with confidence.”BURLINGTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlueSkys Life™ Inc. a purpose-driven lifestyle brand announces the launch of its new company and brand extension BlueSkys Beauty™ Inc. into the United States — a luxury clean, science-based and plant-powered wellness line, founded by Canadian entrepreneur Kristina Shea.
BlueSkys Beauty soft launches its e-commerce platform this November 2021 for Black Friday, with its initial skincare line of innovative, clean, luxury products. According to Brandessence Market Research, the global Clean beauty market is expected to reach USD 11,558.5 Million in 2027. In addition, Market Research Future projects the global CBD skincare market at USD 1295.7 Million by 2026 with a CAGR of 33% from 2021 to 2026. This right combination of ingredients set the stage for a formula of success for BlueSkys Beauty with its clean wellness and skincare line.
The formulary team at BlueSkys Beauty utilizes science-based innovations such as Apple Stem Cell technology — which extracts stems cells from an almost extinct and rare apple in Switzerland. This apple has been hailed by Vogue Magazine as the “Super Apple” for its skin regenerative qualities. This unique technology and other natural powerhouses such as hyaluronic acid, shea butter, coconut oil, tea tree oil, squalane are combined with high-quality traceable hemp CBD. CBD has been studied for its anti-inflammatory properties which may help fight “inflammaging” and calm the skin from eczema and other skin conditions.
“I discovered CBD many years ago from my personal journey of health challenges — including my skin. The stress of being ill erupted into my skin. I covered my face with make-up and (unknowingly) toxic products which only exacerbated the breakouts, redness and eczema I was experiencing. I was embarrassed to show my face.” said Kristina Shea, Founder, CEO, BlueSkys Life / BlueSkys Beauty
“I then tried CBD oil on my face as I was already taking this internally already for other conditions. I was amazed in a few days with the results. For me, personally, the red irritation, inflammation and eczema calmed. I was left with soft touchable skin. I also regained my confidence to show my face without heavy make-up. I knew I had to one day share how using clean natural ingredients including CBD — helped me back on the road to wellbeing. Kristina added, “I have always been an advocate for elevating women, self-care and wellness — and my mission is to now help other women put their “Best Face Forward” and “Step Into Their Skin” with confidence.
“Having been involved in all aspects of bringing this new brand to life, from the formulary decisions, personally using and testing the products on my own face and body to the packaging — I literally put my “skin in the game”. I couldn’t be more excited to launch BlueSkys Beauty — Beautiful Made Well.” said Kristina Shea, Founder, CEO, BlueSkys Life / BlueSkys Beauty
The new BlueSkys Beauty skincare launch collection features a Facial Serum, Facial Oil Elixir, and a Deep Tissue Moisturizer (Queen of Creams) all formulated with Kristina Shea’s favourite clean ingredients including CBD. The Hemp CBD products are all traceable with a QR coding system, providing consumers access to a Certificate of Analysis (COA). The skincare line is designed to pamper from head to toe with a vision to help all women “Step Into Their Skin” naturally through wellness.
BlueSkys Beauty™ is, science-based, innovative clean beauty company and brand extension of BlueSkys Life, a purpose-driven lifestyle wellness brand. BlueSkys branding is spelt with a “Y” intentionally — the company’s philosophy centres around it’s “Y” and purpose. BlueSkys Beauty stands behind their products with transparency and commitment to quality. All products are manufactured in the United States. BlueSkys Beauty is committed to disrupting the beauty industry to source global plant-powered ingredients to create innovative products that promote wellness and self-care for all women — while also responsibly elevating the consumer experience.
