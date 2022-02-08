NCH Named as one of America’s Top 100 Hospitals by Healthgrades
NCH Named as one of America’s Top 100 Hospitals by Healthgrades - ranking in the top 2% of hospitals nationwide.NAPLES, FL, USA, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The NCH Healthcare System, comprised of both NCH Baker Hospital and NCH North Naples Hospital, has received the Healthgrades 2022 America’s 100 Best Hospitals Award™. This notable distinction places NCH in a small, elite group of hospitals who are in the top two percent of nearly 4,500 hospitals assessed nationwide for superior clinical care and patient outcomes for the treatment of the most common conditions and procedures as measured by Healthgrades, the leading resource that connects consumers, physicians and health systems. Or, said another way, NCH offers better clinical excellence and outcomes than 98% of all other hospitals nationwide who were part of Healthgrades analysis. NCH is one out of only six other healthcare facilities in the state of Florida to be recognized with this distinction.
This is no easy feat for the small percentage who are named within this coveted category. Recipients must have maintained exceptional quality standards in overall clinical excellence for a minimum of five years-in-a-row to even be considered for this prestigious honor.
From 2018-2020, patients treated in hospitals achieving the Healthgrades top 100 hospitals recognition on average had a 25.4 percent lower risk of dying than if they were treated in hospitals that did not receive this award. In fact, if all hospitals as a group performed similarly to NCH 162,830 lives could potentially have been saved from 2018-2020.*
“NCH Healthcare System has always prided itself on delivering quality healthcare to our community,” said Paul Hiltz, President & CEO of the NCH Healthcare System. “Since my arrival as CEO two years ago our entire team has been laser-focused on reaching the benchmark of being named a top 100 healthcare system. Our commitment to providing an exceptional patient experience each and every time has been instrumental in helping us finally reach this remarkable distinction with Healthgrades.”
“We are proud to recognize NCH as one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for 2022,” said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Data Science at Healthgrades. “As an America’s 100 Best hospital, NCH’s clinical performance and patient outcomes outpaced nearly all other hospitals in the country. We believe these distinguished hospitals are leading the industry and setting the standard for providing safe and quality care.”
Healthgrades helps consumers make confident healthcare decisions by enabling the evaluation and comparison of hospital performance to find the highest quality care. Visit Healthgrades.com/quality/americas-best-hospitals for an in-depth look at NCH’s performance and profile to explore how we were named as providing the highest quality care in Naples today.
*Statistics are based on Healthgrades analysis of MedPAR data for years 2018 through 2020 and represent 3-year estimates for Medicare patients only.
About NCH Healthcare System
The NCH Healthcare System is a not-for-profit, multi-facility healthcare system located in Naples, Florida, and is a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network. The System is more than just two hospitals (referred to as the NCH Baker Hospital and NCH North Naples Hospital) with a total of 713 beds. NCH is an alliance of 775 physicians and medical facilities in dozens of locations throughout Collier County and southwest Florida that offers nationally recognized, quality health care to our community. Our mission is to help everyone live a longer, happier, healthier life. For more information, visit www.NCHmd.org.
About Healthgrades
Healthgrades is dedicated to empowering stronger and more meaningful connections between patients and their healthcare providers. As the #1 platform for finding a doctor and a leader in healthcare transparency, we help millions of consumers each month find and schedule appointments with their provider of choice and prepare for their appointments with best-in-class, treatment-focused content.
Our health system, provider, and life sciences marketing solutions have been helping our partners reach and engage consumers who are on their way to the doctor for over 20 years.
Healthgrades is part of RV Health, a Red Ventures business, which has the largest consumer health and wellness audience online across its brand portfolio including Healthline, Healthgrades, Medical News Today, Greatist, Psych Central, Bezzy and Platejoy. Each month, RV Health helps more than 100 million unique visitors live their strongest and healthiest lives.
