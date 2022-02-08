RESNET Recognizes Builders Leading Path to Net Zero Homes with 2021 Lowest Average HERS® Index Scores
EINPresswire.com/ -- 2021 was a record year in terms of the number of homes that were HERS rated and entered into the RESNET National Registry. 2021 was also notable for how builders are blazing the path to net-zero energy homes.
In 2021, there were 313,153 homes HERS rated. The average HERS Index Score of the homes HERS rated was 58.
The following is in recognition of those pioneers who are building and selling high-energy performance homes.
RESNET conducted an analysis of the 313,153 homes that were HERS rated. It found that the following builders who built over 50 homes had the lowest average HERS Index Scores:
Mandalay Homes 20.4
Thrive Home Builders 24.1
Buffington Homes 33.1
McStain Neighborhoods 41.6
Homes by Taber 44.4
Lifestyle Homes 44.4
Garbett Homes 45.1
Glenwood Homes 46.0
Hanson Builders 46.4
TH Construction of Anoka 47.4
Affordable Homes of South Texas 47.5
Gentry Homes 47.5
RESNET Executive Director Steve Baden commented, “RESNET is proud to recognize the homebuilders that are leading the path to net zero energy homes. By comparison, a HERS Index Score of 100 represents a home built as recently as 2006. Not only are these homes with low HERS Index Scores are more comfortable for owners of the homes, they also annually save their families in utility costs, fostering local economic development, and reduce annually of over 49 tons of carbon emissions aiding the environment.”
