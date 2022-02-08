Submit Release
Adults Can Find Braces in Harrisburg from Exeter Orthodontics

logo for Harrisburg orthodontist

Exeter Orthodontics offers adult braces in Harrisburg

Exeter Orthodontics in Harrisburg offers adult patients affordable braces and Invisalign.

Straightening your teeth can help prevent pain, prevent decay, and, of course, restore your confidence.”
— Dr. Lauren Wegrzyniak

HARRISBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is a common misconception that braces are only for children or teens. But this is not the case. From improved oral health to newfound confidence, adults can also benefit from a straighter smile.

“It is never too late for braces,” says Dr. Lauren Wegrzyniak, orthodontist in Harrisburg. “Straightening your teeth can help prevent pain, prevent decay, and, of course, restore your confidence.”

Exeter Orthodontics has several options available for adults in need of orthodontic care, including traditional braces and Invisalign aligners for one price of $3,995. X-rays, retainers, adjustments, repairs, aligner trays, and office visits are all included in this price.

Invisalign in Harrisburg is an increasingly popular option for adult patients. Because the aligners are transparent and can be removed for eating, brushing, and drinking, they offer extra convenience for adults with busy lifestyles.

“We have found that adults are better equipped to handle the responsibility that comes with Invisalign,” says Dr. Wegrzyniak. “They must be worn for 20 to 22 hours per day for patients to see results.”

Free consultations and x-rays are available for patients to learn more. To request an appointment and learn more about adult braces in Harrisburg, visit https://exeterorthodontics.com/harrisburg-office/. New patients are welcome.

About Exeter Orthodontics: For several years, Exeter Orthodontics, a Pennsylvania-based orthodontic practice, has offered area patients braces and Invisalign treatments for as low as $3,995. Its team of orthodontists remains dedicated to providing high-quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/

