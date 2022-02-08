Free Photo Voter IDs Still Available During License Offices Closures

Submit Release
Tuesday, February 08, 2022—MONTGOMERY, AL— Governor Kay Ivey recently announced that Driver License Offices statewide must be closed beginning Monday, April 18, 2022 with plans to reopen on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

During these license office closures, registered voters will still be able to obtain a free photo voter ID. Eligible Alabamians can receive a free photo voter ID by visiting their county Board of Registrars office or the Secretary of State’s Office. In addition, the Secretary of State’s Office visits each county at least once annually to issue free photo IDs and register voters.

To receive a free Alabama photo voter ID card, applicants must complete the application and meet the following requirements: they must provide a photo ID document or a non-photo identity document containing their full legal name and date of birth, they must be a registered voter in Alabama, and they cannot have any valid form of photo ID that is acceptable at the polls.

If you have any questions, contact the Secretary of State’s Elections Division at 334-242-7210.

 

 

