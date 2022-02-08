Nevvon Selected by Help at Home for Innovative Home Care Training Solutions
NEW YORK, NY, USA, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nevvon, an innovative home and health care training technology company, announced that it is deploying its training platform to Help at Home, a leading national provider of in-home, person-centered care for seniors and people with disabilities.
Nevvon was selected through an extensive RFP process to provide caregiver compliance and enhanced training required by certain states in which Help at Home operates across the United States.
"We are thrilled to be working with an organization like Help at Home, that shares the same passion as we do," said James Cohen, CEO of Nevvon. "We’ve developed Nevvon's innovative training solutions for health outcome driven providers who understand the impact training has to positively impact health outcomes.
As the largest provider of home care in the country, technology is an integral part of our digital transformation strategy for e-learning,” said Help at Home’s Chief People Officer Priscilla Messir. “Partnering with Nevvon through its innovative training platform will help us to standardize and integrate our learning management system to ensure our 30,000 caregivers across the country receive the training, ongoing learning and support resources they need to help their clients have Great Days and Meaningful Moments every day.”
About Nevvon
Nevvon is a global innovative home and health care training technology company that certifies caregivers for the mandatory annual education they earn online. Everything takes place through our simple, intuitive and user-centric app that lets your caregivers easily educate themselves at their pace and on their schedule. Our platform simplifies and streamlines your regulatory requirements in any state so you can focus on what matters most: running a successful business.
About Help at Home
For more than 45 years, Help at Home, a leading provider of high-quality, relationship-based home care, has provided person-centered care to help seniors and the disabled remain in their homes, the preferred setting of care. Help at Home provides in-home, community-based care in 11 states with the help of nearly 30,000 highly trained, compassionate caregivers who have relationships with 67,000 clients. For more information about Help at Home and its services, visit www.helpathome.com.
For more information, please visit:
https://nevvon.com/about-us/
https://www.helpathome.com/about/
SOURCE Nevvon, Inc.
James Cohen
Nevvon was selected through an extensive RFP process to provide caregiver compliance and enhanced training required by certain states in which Help at Home operates across the United States.
"We are thrilled to be working with an organization like Help at Home, that shares the same passion as we do," said James Cohen, CEO of Nevvon. "We’ve developed Nevvon's innovative training solutions for health outcome driven providers who understand the impact training has to positively impact health outcomes.
As the largest provider of home care in the country, technology is an integral part of our digital transformation strategy for e-learning,” said Help at Home’s Chief People Officer Priscilla Messir. “Partnering with Nevvon through its innovative training platform will help us to standardize and integrate our learning management system to ensure our 30,000 caregivers across the country receive the training, ongoing learning and support resources they need to help their clients have Great Days and Meaningful Moments every day.”
About Nevvon
Nevvon is a global innovative home and health care training technology company that certifies caregivers for the mandatory annual education they earn online. Everything takes place through our simple, intuitive and user-centric app that lets your caregivers easily educate themselves at their pace and on their schedule. Our platform simplifies and streamlines your regulatory requirements in any state so you can focus on what matters most: running a successful business.
About Help at Home
For more than 45 years, Help at Home, a leading provider of high-quality, relationship-based home care, has provided person-centered care to help seniors and the disabled remain in their homes, the preferred setting of care. Help at Home provides in-home, community-based care in 11 states with the help of nearly 30,000 highly trained, compassionate caregivers who have relationships with 67,000 clients. For more information about Help at Home and its services, visit www.helpathome.com.
For more information, please visit:
https://nevvon.com/about-us/
https://www.helpathome.com/about/
SOURCE Nevvon, Inc.
James Cohen
www.nevvon.com
james@nevvon.com