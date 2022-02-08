Auditions Begin for Racing Unleashed Reality Television Series

All Sports begins accepting applications for people to appear as contestants on the Racing Unleashed reality television show.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, USA, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All Sports Television Network (ALL SPORTS) has begun accepting applications to be a contestant on the Racing Unleashed television series. Contestants are NOT required to have prior racing simulator or video game experience. They will be evaluated and selected based on five categories: balance, reaction, sports fitness, focus and personality. Auditions will be held at Launch Trampoline Park located near Detroit, Michigan.

Those interested in becoming a contestant should visit the All Sports Television Network website at www.astnetwork.net and download the application form. The completed form and a photograph or 1-minute video should be emailed to: contest@racingunleashed.tv. Contestants must be 18 years of age or older.

About Racing Unleashed Television Series

Racing Unleashed is a 60-minute reality television series featuring contestants competing against each other on Formula-1 style racing simulators. The series, which is comprised of 13 episodes, will be taped at the Full Throttle Adrenaline Park, located in Novi, Michigan.

Contestants will be divided into three teams. Over the 13-week period, they will compete, and be eliminated, until three are remaining. The final three contestants will race against each other to determine the first, second and third place winners. Each will receive a cash prize based on their final ranking.

