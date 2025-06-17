Donald K. Wilson, Jr. Joins Board of Directors of All Sports Television Network

Donald K. Wilson All Sports Television Network

Veteran Entertainment Attorney and Former Qwest Entertainment President Brings Decades of Industry Expertise to Board

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All Sports Television Network (ALL SPORTS) is pleased to announce the appointment of esteemed entertainment and intellectual property attorney Donald K. Wilson, Jr. to its Board of Directors. Mr. Wilson brings a distinguished legal and executive background spanning the music, film, television, and sports industries, strengthening ALL SPORTS’s strategic position as a premier destination for diverse sports content.

Mr. Wilson’s decades-long career has included high-level roles with Quincy Jones Productions, where he played a key role in iconic projects such as We Are the World, The Color Purple, and Michael Jackson’s Thriller and Bad albums. He has also served as Executive Producer of the Grammy-nominated Portrait of an Album and held the position of President of Qwest Entertainment Company. His legal experience ranges from serving as Of Counsel to the Law Offices of Johnnie L. Cochran, Jr. to his current role as Senior Counsel and U.S. Chief of Entertainment and IP at Zhong Lun Law Firm.

“I’m honored to join the Board of Directors of All Sports Television Network,” said Donald K. Wilson, Jr. “ALL SPORTS’s commitment to delivering innovative sports programming aligns with my passion for empowering creative voices across media. I look forward to contributing to the network’s continued growth and impact.”

“Donald Wilson is a visionary leader whose influence has shaped the entertainment and sports industries for decades,” said Roger Neal Smith, President of All Sports Television Network. “His legal expertise, global perspective, and deep industry relationships make him an invaluable asset to our board as we expand ALL SPORTS’s reach and redefine the future of sports entertainment.”

Mr. Wilson’s addition to the board signals a bold step forward in ALL SPORTS’s mission to become a leading platform for sports and athletes, both in the U.S. and worldwide.

ABOUT ALL SPORTS TELEVISION NETWORK

All Sports Television Network is a national sports television network headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. It airs a wide range of sports programming — including traditional, extreme, and emerging sports — and is committed to delivering entertaining and community-driven content to audiences across the United States and around the world.

