Game On: All Sports Productions Launches the All Sports Podcast

Alexxa Riley - All Sports Podcast Co-Host Mark Mancini - All Sports Podcast Co-Host

A fresh voice in global sports storytelling debuts with Gen Z energy and veteran expertise

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All Sports Productions, a wholly owned subsidiary of the All Sports Television Network, proudly announces the launch of its newest project: the All Sports Podcast — a bold, energetic weekly series that brings fans closer to the sports, players, and stories they love from every corner of the globe. The All Sports Podcast delivers a fresh take with the perfect mix of youthful energy and seasoned expertise.

“We created the All Sports Podcast to reflect the global language of sports — passionate, unfiltered, and provocative,” said Roger Neal Smith, CEO of All Sports Television Network. “This show isn’t just about sports; it’s about how they shape us, connect us, and inspire us.”

The show is hosted by Alexxa Riley, a vibrant Gen Z college student with a boundless passion for every sport under the sun, and Mark Mancini, a seasoned broadcasting professional with over 17 years behind the mic. Together, they offer a unique blend of youthful curiosity and industry wisdom.

“Sports are more than just games — they’re about connection,” said Riley. “I can’t wait to share this journey with listeners everywhere.”

“We’ll give you honest talk, real laughs, and takes that make you think,” added Mancini. “Whether we agree or not, it’s always game time.”

Each 30-minute weekly episode dives into everything from football (both kinds) and hoops to cricket, combat sports, and the headlines shaping the sports world. Alexxa and Mark serve up fresh takes, classic insights, and spirited banter—because they don’t always agree—and that’s half the fun.

The All Sports Podcast is produced by All Sports Productions and presented by the All Sports Television Network. Episodes release weekly and are available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all major podcast platforms.

Listen now at: https://allsports.buzzsprout.com

Subscribe today and join the global sports conversation!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.