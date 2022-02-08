Organizations Incorporating Technology Boosts Delivery Drones Market Demand

Delivery Drones Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Delivery Drones Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing technological advancements are shaping the delivery drones market. The delivery drones market outlook changed over the past few years; drones have become extremely prevalent as many individuals and organizations are completely accepting and incorporating this technology into their business models. For instance, Wing, the drone shipping firm operated by Google's parent company Alphabet, became the first US organization to receive permission from the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) to start testing deliveries. It has collaborated with Walgreens that has a store across 78% of the area of the country within 5 miles reach, which means that almost 80% of the US will be in the range of Wing shipments if and when the technology is more extensively deployed.

The global delivery drone market size is expected to grow from $1.26 billion in 2021 to $1.47 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.3%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The delivery drone market is expected to reach $3.74 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 26.2%.

Read More On The Global Delivery Drones Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/delivery-drones-global-market-report

Delivery drones market analysis shows that the increasing demand for drone deliveries during COVID-19 contributed to the growth of the market. During COVID-19, contactless distribution expanded and drones play a crucial role in ensuring the companies and clients contact as little as needed. Drones were heading to the sky in massive numbers during the pandemic to bring vital goods and drugs to the population in lockdown. In 2020, Alphabet's drone delivery company Wing has seen significant growth in demand as individuals comply with social distancing guidelines during the COVID-19 outbreak. Many individuals have been using the service in recent months as the coronavirus pandemic continues, and Wing found that between February 2020 and April 2020, in Australia, the use of its service increased by 500%. Therefore, the increasing demand for drone deliveries during COVID-19 drives the delivery drones market growth.

Major players covered in the global delivery drones industry are Airbus SE, DJI Technology Co. Ltd, Flirtey, EHANG, Zipline, Uber Technologies Inc., United Parcel Service of America Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, Deutsche Post AG, Skycart, FedEx Corporation, Amazon, Wing Aviation LLC, Skycatch, Inc, JD.com, Matternet Inc., and The Boeing Company.

TBRC’s global delivery drones market report is segmented by drone type into fixed wing drones, rotor drones, hybrid drones, by weight into less than 1 kg, 1 kg to 2 kg, by application into e-commerce, quick-service restaurants (QSR), healthcare, others.



Delivery Drones Global Market Report 2022 – By Drone Type (Fixed Wing Drones, Rotor Drones, Hybrid Drones), By Weight (Less Than 1 Kg, 1 Kg to 2Kg), By Application (E-commerce, Quick-service Restaurants (QSR), Healthcare) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a delivery drones market overview, forecast delivery drones market size and delivery drones market growth for the whole market, delivery drones market segments, geographies, delivery drones market trends, delivery drones market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Delivery Drones Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3952&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Commercial Drones Global Market Report 2022– By Type (Fixed wing drones, Rotary blade drones, Hybrid drones), By Application (Agriculture and environment, Media and entertainment, Energy, Government, Construction & archaeology), By Technology (Remotely Operated, Semi-Autonomous, Autonomous) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/commercial-drone-global-market-report

Consumer Drones Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Fixed Wing Drone, Rotary Blade Drone, Hybrid Drone), By Technology (Remotely Operated Drone, Semi-Autonomous Drone, Autonomous Drone), By Application (Hobbyist & Gaming, Aerial Photography) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/consumer-drones-global-market-report

Drone Package Delivery Global Market Report 2022– By Type (Drone Platform Service, MRO, Training And Education), By Duration of Service (Short Duration Service, Long Duration Service), By Solution (Enterprise Solutions, Point Solutions), By Application (Aerial Photography And Remote Sensing, Data Acquisition and Analytics, Mapping And Surveying, 3D Modeling, Inspection And Environmental Monitoring), By End Use Industry (Oil And Gas, Agriculture, Logistics, Media And Entertainment, Utility And Power) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/drone-package-delivery-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/