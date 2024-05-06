Industrial Land Planning And Development Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Industrial Land Planning And Development Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $20.98 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%.” — The Business research company

The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

As per TBRC's market forecast, the industrial land planning and development market size is predicted to reach $20.98 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%.

The growth in the industrial land planning and development market is due to the growth in the industrial land planning and development. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest industrial land planning and development market share. Major players in the industrial land planning and development market include The Opus Group, Prologis Inc., Panattoni Development Company Inc., IDI Logistics, Duke Realty Corporation, Exeter Property Group.

Industrial Land Planning And Development Market Segments

• By Type: Industrial Developments, and Other Developments

• By Industry: Residential, and Organization

• By Geography: The global industrial land planning and development market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Industrial land development refers to the development of land for the manufacture or partial manufacture of goods industries. It is used to service land and subdivide real property into lots, for subsequent sale to builders for industrial construction. Servicing of land may include excavation work for the installation of roads and utility lines.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Industrial Land Planning And Development Market Characteristics

3. Industrial Land Planning And Development Market Trends And Strategies

4. Industrial Land Planning And Development Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Industrial Land Planning And Development Market Size And Growth

27. Industrial Land Planning And Development Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Industrial Land Planning And Development Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

