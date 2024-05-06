Botulinum Toxin Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s Botulinum Toxin Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033
The Business Research Company’s “Botulinum Toxin Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the botulinum toxin market size is predicted to reach $10.53 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%.
The growth in the botulinum toxin market is due to the increasing demand for aesthetic procedures. North America region is expected to hold the largest botulinum toxin market share. Major players in the botulinum toxin market include Cigna Group, Pfizer Inc., AbbVie Inc., Teijin Pharma Ltd., Eisai Co. Ltd., Menarinin Group, Ipsen Group, Galderma S.A., Daewoong Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.
Botulinum Toxin Market Segments
•By Type: Botulinum Toxin Type A, Botulinum Toxin Type B
•By Application: Therapeutics, Aesthetics
•By End User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Dermatology Clinics, Other End Users
•By Geography: The global botulinum toxin market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Botulinum toxin, commonly known as Botox, refers to the neurotoxic protein produced by the bacterium Clostridium botulinum, one of the most potent toxins known to humans. Botulinum toxin is used for various medical and cosmetic purposes, including treating muscle spasms, reducing wrinkles, managing excessive sweating, and addressing certain eye and bladder disorders.
