Capital.com reports 350% user growth in 2021 affirming online retail trading remains intact post-pandemic
The global investment and trading platform, Capital.com, amasses over 4m registered users and sees trading volumes surpass USD 560bn in 2021
We diversified into stock trading, extended our trading hours and made improvements to the platform so that more people can invest and trade online, for themselves, from anywhere.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capital.com, the high-growth global trading and investing platform, has today announced another stellar year of growth. For the year ended December 31 2021, the total number of registered users on the trading platform spiked to 4.23million, up by 350% from the previous year. Over the same period, total client trading volumes grew by 303% to reach USD 565bn. Trading activity on the platform also increased with the total number of trades executed by clients growing 388% in 2021.
— Jonathan Squires, Group CEO, Capital.com
According to Jonathan Squires, Group Chief Executive Officer at Capital.com, the platform’s strong full-year growth numbers reflect Capital.com’s ability to innovate and stay ahead of changing investment behaviours and preferences.
“Global lockdowns have brought about lasting shifts in consumer behaviours and attitudes. With more people staying at home and looking for ways to supplement their income and keep busy, online platforms like Capital.com gained ground. Taking our cue from our clients’ changing preferences, we diversified into stock trading, extended our trading hours and made improvements to the platform so that more people can invest and trade online, for themselves, from anywhere,” said Squires.
Capital.com’s user growth has remained strong for the last couple of years. In the first half of 2021, the platform reported a 400% lift in new clients compared to 2H 2020 while total client trading volumes across all markets grew by more than 184%.
Over the next 12 months, Capital.com plans to introduce new products and features to the platform including enabling machine learning and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to help traders and investors make better choices.
Commenting on the year ahead, Squires said:
“Our goal is to support the self-directed investor with ample education. We know that each individual consumes information differently , which is why Capital.com is developing a dedicated AI solution to better understand client behaviour and to create a more personalised trading experience. We will also continue to expand into new markets, including the US, maintaining our strong growth year on year. It goes without saying that our global expansion plans will be in step with regulatory approvals.”
Key achievements in 2021:
- Launched stock trading and diversified beyond CFDs: To enable clients more ways to access the financial markets, Capital.com launched Capital.com Invest in the UK and Europe, a commission free stock dealing account with tight spreads.
-Received industry recognition: In 2021, Capital.com was voted ‘Most Innovative Tech 2021’ by TradingView affirming its leading position as a platform powered by cutting-edge technology. It also received awards from Broker Chooser, Forex Brokers and Investment Trends for providing its clients with best-in-class trading services and customer service.
-Built bigger teams and new offices: To support growth, the company increased headcount by 478% in 2021 and opened new offices in Warsaw, Kiev, Vilnius, Melbourne, Singapore and Sofia.
-Expanded into new markets: As part of its commitment to grow in regulatory footprint, Capital.com expanded into Australia authorised by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC).
-Provided greater payment options: Capital.com announced its integration with PayPal in the UK and the European Union to give its clients alternative ways to deposit and withdraw funds to and from their Capital.com accounts.
-Strengthened risk management: In 2021, Capital.com enhanced and improved its security systems and processes with an ISO 27001 certification, the international standard for an Information Security Management System (ISMS). The platform was also fitted with KRM22 Market Surveillance solutions to help prevent potential market abuse, fraud and operational breaches.
-Added over 2000 new tradable financial instruments: To give clients greater access to global markets, Capital.com included shares of popular electric vehicle producer Rivian, TPG, and ride-sharing giant DiDi Global among others. The total number of instruments available to trade on Capital.com is now 6,000.
-Provided greater flexibility to clients: Capital.com extended its trading hours to allow pre-market and after-hours trading on its platform, enabling clients to trade at more convenient and flexible times.
About Capital.com
Capital.com is a high-growth investment trading group of companies empowering people to participate in financial markets through secure, low-friction, innovative platforms that take the complexity out of investing. Its intuitive award-winning platform, available on web and app, offers investors a seamless trading experience to over 6,000 world-renowned markets. To help investors trade with confidence, the platform is enabled with robust risk management controls and transparent pricing while its all-in-one Investmate app delivers extensive financial lessons and educational content to support clients in their investment journey.
Capital.com has clients in over 180 countries with offices located in the UK, Gibraltar, Singapore, Australia, and Cyprus. In 2021, the platform reported a 350 per cent growth in its client base, making it one of Europe’s fastest growing investment trading platforms with more than 4 million registered users.
Capital Com (UK) Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) under registration number 793714. Capital Com SV Investments Limited is Authorised and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), under license number 319/17. Capital Com Australia Limited is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) under AFSL Number 513393.
To find out more, please visit: www.capital.com
