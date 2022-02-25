AV-Comparatives Awards 2021 for Avira
Installation of Avira Antivirus Pro is very straightforward, and the program’s simple, touch-friendly interface is easy to navigate. There is a choice of light and dark modes for this. Safe default settings and sensible alerts are provided. In our functionality check, Avira’s highly sensitive on-access protection proactively deleted malware on an external drive or network share as soon as we opened the drive/share in Windows File Explorer.
AV-Comparatives’ tests are very carefully designed and executed to thoroughly and realistically simulate scenarios that face users in real life. Consequently, a certification by AV-Comparatives is a guarantee of an effective and reliable product. An “Approved Product” award means that the software has been rigorously checked to ensure that it will perform its intended task competently. It is an industry-recognised standard of quality.
AV-Comparatives’ tests have multiple aspects, to represent the different requirements of IT security solutions. Further awards highlight the effectiveness of individual programs in different protection scenarios, low false positives, and low impact on system performance. Users can thus see which programs score highly in the categories that matter most to them.
AV-Comparatives is an independent testing lab based in Innsbruck, Austria, that tests IT security products to see if they live up to their promises. AV-Comparatives is ISO 9001:2015 certified, having received a certificate from TÜV Austria for the scope “Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software”. AV-Comparatives is also the first av-test organisation to be certified by European Expert Group for IT-Security (EICAR) as an EICAR Trusted IT-Security Testing Lab.
AV-Comparatives Awards for Avira
Avira received an Approved Product Award for its results in the Consumer Main Test Series. It achieved the highest Advanced+ level in three of the tests, Advanced in two other tests, and finally Standard for the last test.
Avira also received Approved Product certifications for the Mac Security Test and Mobile Security Test.
