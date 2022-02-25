AV-Comparatives Awards 2021 for Avira

Avira participated successfully year in AV-Comparatives’ 2021 Consumer Main Test Series.

INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avira participated successfully year in AV-Comparatives’ 2021 Consumer Main Test Series. These covered different protection scenarios, system performance, and false positives.

Installation of Avira Antivirus Pro is very straightforward, and the program’s simple, touch-friendly interface is easy to navigate. There is a choice of light and dark modes for this. Safe default settings and sensible alerts are provided. In our functionality check, Avira’s highly sensitive on-access protection proactively deleted malware on an external drive or network share as soon as we opened the drive/share in Windows File Explorer.

AV-Comparatives’ tests are very carefully designed and executed to thoroughly and realistically simulate scenarios that face users in real life. Consequently, a certification by AV-Comparatives is a guarantee of an effective and reliable product. An “Approved Product” award means that the software has been rigorously checked to ensure that it will perform its intended task competently. It is an industry-recognised standard of quality.

AV-Comparatives’ tests have multiple aspects, to represent the different requirements of IT security solutions. Further awards highlight the effectiveness of individual programs in different protection scenarios, low false positives, and low impact on system performance. Users can thus see which programs score highly in the categories that matter most to them.

AV-Comparatives is an independent testing lab based in Innsbruck, Austria, that tests IT security products to see if they live up to their promises. AV-Comparatives is ISO 9001:2015 certified, having received a certificate from TÜV Austria for the scope “Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software”. AV-Comparatives is also the first av-test organisation to be certified by European Expert Group for IT-Security (EICAR) as an EICAR Trusted IT-Security Testing Lab.


AV-Comparatives Awards for Avira

Avira received an Approved Product Award for its results in the Consumer Main Test Series. It achieved the highest Advanced+ level in three of the tests, Advanced in two other tests, and finally Standard for the last test.

Avira also received Approved Product certifications for the Mac Security Test and Mobile Security Test.



Peter Stelzhammer
AV-Comparatives
+43 720 115542
media@av-comparatives.org

AV-Comparatives is an independent organization offering systematic testing that checks whether security software, such as PC/Mac-based antivirus products and mobile security solutions, lives up to its promises. Using one of the largest sample collections worldwide, it creates a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible results to individuals, news organizations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides an official seal of approval for software performance which is globally recognized. The story of AV-Comparatives began the way it does with so many computer users, namely with a virus infection. In 1993, Andreas Clementi was hit by a computer virus: the “November 17 virus – NOV_17.855”. This awakened his interest. Andreas was not satisfied with the sometimes very contradictory tests of antivirus programs in computer magazines, and so began the intensive investigation of malware and antivirus software, which continues to this day. In 1999, he founded AV-Comparatives as a student project at the University of Innsbruck. This was done purely out of technical interest, to see how good the products of different manufacturers actually are. The response was enormous, as the manufacturers of antivirus software became aware of the duo in Innsbruck and wanted to take part in the tests.

