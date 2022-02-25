AV-Comparatives Awards 2021 for Avast
Logo AV-Comparatives
Avast participated successfully in AV-Comparatives’ Enterprise and Consumer Main Test Series of 2021.
These awards show the excellent level reached by Avast enterprise and consumer products in 2021."INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avast participated successfully in AV-Comparatives' Enterprise and Consumer Main Test Series of 2021. The tests covered different protection scenarios, system performance, and false positives. In the consumer tests, Avast achieved excellent results, earning it an Outstanding Product Award.
— Andreas Clementi, founder and CEO, AV-Comparatives
The interface of Avast Free Antivirus is clean, touch-friendly, and easy to navigate. We liked the informative malware detection alerts, which let you manage multiple detections from a single alert box, and persist until closed by the user. The setup wizard provides the choice of a simple, one-click installation, or a fully customisable installation, making it ideal for both non-experts and power users. There is a good range of scan options, and on-access protection means that files are scanned for malware if you try to copy them to your PC.
Avast Business Antivirus Pro Plus provides a cloud-based console for managing the endpoint protection software. Additional features for Windows clients include data shredding, a VPN, and data & identity protection. Exchange and SharePoint security are provided for Windows Server. Patch management is included for all Windows computers, although automatic installation of patches requires a separate licence for Avast Business Patch Management.
AV-Comparatives’ tests are very carefully designed and executed to thoroughly and realistically simulate scenarios that face users in real life. Consequently, a certification by AV-Comparatives is a guarantee of an effective and reliable product. An “Approved Product” award means that the software has been rigorously checked to ensure that it will perform its intended task competently. It is an industry-recognised standard of quality.
AV-Comparatives’ tests have multiple aspects, to represent the different requirements of IT security solutions. Further awards highlight the effectiveness of individual programs in different protection scenarios, low false positives, and low impact on system performance. Users can thus see which programs score highly in the categories that matter most to them.
AV-Comparatives is an independent testing lab based in Innsbruck, Austria, that tests IT security products to see if they live up to their promises. AV-Comparatives is ISO 9001:2015 certified, having received a certificate from TÜV Austria for the scope “Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software”. AV-Comparatives is also the first av-test organisation to be certified by European Expert Group for IT-Security (EICAR) as an EICAR Trusted IT-Security Testing Lab.
AV-Comparatives Awards for Avast
Avast achieved excellent results in AV-Comparatives’ Consumer and Enterprise Main Test Series in 2021. In the enterprise tests, it received the Approved Business Security Product Award for both the first and second runs of the Enterprise Main Test Series, and the Certified Enterprise ATP Product Award for the Enterprise Advanced Threat Protection Test.
For the Consumer Main Test Series, Avast was given an Outstanding Security Product Award. It reached the highest Advanced+ level in six of the tests, and Advanced in the remaining test. It also took a Gold Award for the Advanced Threat Protection Test.
Additionally, Avast received an Approved Mac Security Product certification, an Approved Mobile Security Product certification, and an Approved Anti-Phishing Product certification.
